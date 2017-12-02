'Riverdale's Creator Just Teased the 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' Reboot, Which Will Stream on Netflix

Riverdale's creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, is extremely excited about bringing a modern-day version of Sabrina the Teenage Witch to the screen. The reboot was greenlit following the success of Riverdale, which was adapted from the Archie comics, of which Aguirre-Sacasa is also a writer. And according to Aguirre-Sacasa's Instagram, Sabrina the Teenage Witch is another step closer to coming back to life.

In two photos captioned, "Things are about to get a lot more CHILLING," Aguirre-Sacasa shared two comic strip images of Sabrina. The first panel introduces the character saying, "And meet the new member of our regular gang... Sabrina the teen-age witch!" In the second panel, Sabrina ponders the question, "Now why did I do that?" Does this mean that Sabrina is going to be making an appearance on Riverdale very soon?

Things are about to get a lot more CHILLING! @netflix @archiecomics A post shared by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (@writerras) on Dec 1, 2017 at 12:18pm PST

Titled The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Deadline announced on Friday that the series had been picked up for two seasons by Netflix. Originally in development at The CW, the home of Riverdale, the Sabrina reboot has found an alternate home, which means that any crossover between the shows is now unlikely. However, with Aguirre-Sacasa involved in both, stylistically the two series are likely to tread a similar line.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina started its search for the lead witch back in September 2017. News that Netflix has committed to twenty episodes upfront is exciting for Riverdale fans and Sabrina the Teenage Witch fans alike. All I ask is that they cast original Sabrina, Melissa Joan Hart, as new Sabrina's mom. That's not too much to ask, is it?