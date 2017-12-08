It's Official: 'Big Little Lies' Is Returning for a Second Season

Sound the alarms: After an *extremely* long wait and much anticipation, HBO has confirmed Big Little Lies will officially be returning for a second season. Most of the cast is expected to return and contract negotiations are currently underway. However, there *is* going to be a bit of a changeup: the show is getting a new director, Andrea Arnold, who is replacing season one director Jean-Marc Vallée. He will remain an executive producer.

The second season is set to have seven episodes, with Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman definitely confirmed in the cast. Though no word yet on Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, or Zoë Kravitz. (C'mon guys 🙏.) Auditions for new characters are reportedly in progress and production will begin March 2018.

Reese Witherspoon commented on the exciting news: “I’m thrilled to be bringing back this talented team of artists. It gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them," she says. "I’m beyond excited to be working with talented and acclaimed director Andrea Arnold, who will be at the helm. Andrea’s unique storytelling style will be a welcome addition to the film-making team.”

A female-dominated cast AND a female director? Hell.👏 Yes.👏