These Are the Biggest Snubs from the 2018 Golden Globes Nominations

Award season is *officially* upon us. On Monday morning The Hollywood Foreign Press Association released their full list of nominees for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards taking place on Sunday, January 7. The good news is hit shows like Big Little Lies has a total of six nominations across categories (yes👏), and Issa Rae, who stars in HBO's Insecure, is nominated in the "Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy" category.

However, like most award shows, there *are* plenty of snubs, like Get Out—left out of the best screenplay and director categories—as well as The Big Sick, The Lego Batman Movie, Veep, Outlander, Wonder Woman, Greta Gerwig’s director role in Lady Bird, Game of Thrones, The Leftovers, (are you exhausted yet?) and many more. Join us in our confusion, and see the internet's reactions to the biggest snubs below.

The biggest disappointment of the morning: No Greta Gerwig. No Dees Rees. No Patty Jenkins. The #GoldenGlobes nominated five men for best director. — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) December 11, 2017

Was THE BIG SICK entirely shut out? Trying to find screenplay nods... #GoldenGlobes — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) December 11, 2017

baby boss did NOT just get nominated for best animated movie #GoldenGlobes — moza (@gyllnholy) December 11, 2017

first the Grammys and the now the golden globes, snubs all around — sam (@killianjonesx) December 11, 2017

Golden globes nominees full of snubs once again, why are we so surprised?! Every year since forever I get mad with Emmy and gg nominations — Emilly 🎄| OL spoilers (@outlwnders) December 11, 2017

The #GoldenGlobes could have nominated Greta Gerwig, Dee Rees, Jordan Peele or even Patty Jenkins for Best Director. But no, we got five white men. Very disappointed. — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) December 11, 2017

prepping my Golden Globes snubs post and made the header image The Leftovers because I am so ready to be enraged again!! — Dyl Advised (@ThatsSoDylan) December 7, 2017

Greta Gerwig and Jordan Peele snubbed for Best Director and the Golden Globes seem to have quite a hard on for All the Money in the World and Three Billboards — Ira Madison III (@ira) December 11, 2017

greta gerwig directed lady bird. 197 reviews. 99% on rotten tomatoes.



patty jenkins directed wonder woman. one of the biggest movies of the year. critical success as well.



yet the Golden Globes chose to nominate 5 men in their "Best Director" category instead. let it sink in. — gabi (@harleivy) December 11, 2017

The Golden Globes just snubbed two scripts, GET OUT and CALL ME BY YOUR NAME, both of which could win at the Oscars. Globes gonna Globe! — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 11, 2017