These Are the Biggest Snubs from the 2018 Golden Globes Nominations

Twitter is not pleased.

Universal Pictures
Dec 11, 2017

Award season is *officially* upon us. On Monday morning The Hollywood Foreign Press Association released their full list of nominees for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards taking place on Sunday, January 7. The good news is hit shows like Big Little Lies has a total of six nominations across categories (yes👏), and Issa Rae, who stars in HBO's Insecure, is nominated in the "Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy" category.

However, like most award shows, there *are* plenty of snubs, like Get Out—left out of the best screenplay and director categories—as well as The Big Sick, The Lego Batman Movie, Veep, Outlander, Wonder Woman, Greta Gerwig’s director role in Lady Bird, Game of Thrones, The Leftovers, (are you exhausted yet?) and many more. Join us in our confusion, and see the internet's reactions to the biggest snubs below.

