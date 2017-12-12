Prince William Just Gave J. K. Rowling an Incredibly Special Honor

The royal family has had quite a busy morning. On Tuesday Prince William hosted an Investiture Ceremony, which recognizes people throughout the world who have made special contributions to society. Among a host of recipients, none other than literary genius J. K. Rowling, known for her Harry Potter series, became a Companion of Honor for her services to literature and philanthropy.👏👏👏

"To be included in the distinguished and diversely talented company of the other Companions of Honour, especially as a female writer, is a particular privilege."



Congratulations to @jk_rowling who today became a Companion of Honour for her services to literature & philanthropy. pic.twitter.com/d1W35JYTBz — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 12, 2017

Each recipient is awarded a medal from members of the royal family, so naturally Rowling accepted the honor from Prince William. According to the Royal Family, "The Order of the Companions of Honor was founded in 1917 by George V and is given to those who have made a major contribution in their field." We can't think of anything better/sweeter than this.

For the past 25 years Tim and Louise Walkiden have worked as foster parents & in that period they have cared for 31 children, all aged between 0-18.



Today they both were awarded with an #MBE from The Duke of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/w2DXgfq2Vi — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 12, 2017

Double Paralympic gold medallist @LibbyClegg (joined by guidedog Hattie) today received an #MBE for her services to athletics and charity. pic.twitter.com/RHRcCJfZXC — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 12, 2017

Also honoured by The Duke of Cambridge today was Rosemary Johnson #MBE.



After suffering a devastating brain injury in 1988, talented violinist Rosemary has recently been able to enjoy creating music again, thanks to Brain Computer Music Interfacing Software. pic.twitter.com/oU9Y59bVTv — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 12, 2017

Meanwhile, while the Investiture Ceremony was going on, the Duchess spent some time volunteering at the Rugby Portobello Trust’s community centre. Prince William and Kate doing good in the world, as always.