Rihanna Is Fully EVERYTHING in the First Official 'Ocean's 8' Trailer

Also, the trailer spoils a major character's death.

Dec 19, 2017

The first official trailer for Ocean's 8 is here! After a rousing teaser featuring everyone from Sandra Bullock, to Anne Hathaway, to Cate Blanchett, to Mindy Kaling, to Sarah Paulson, to James Corden, to freaking Rihanna, Warner Brothers has gifted the world with a two minute look at what this all-female sequel has in store. And it's freaking epic.

What we're getting from the trailer is that Mindy plays a faux jewelry designer, Rihanna is a hacker named EIGHT BALL (I'm screaming), Sandra and Cate are running the con, and Anne Hathaway plays their target—an actress attending New York City's annual Met Gala.

The movie features a ton of celeb cameos (over 20!) including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Katie Holmes, and Olivia Munn—though Taylor Swift gets a verbal shout out in the trailer, so look out for her as well.

By the way, Sandra Bullock plays the sister of George Clooney’s Danny Ocean, and apparently Danny is dead during Ocean's 8—at least based on footage the trailer shows of Sandra's character sitting in front of a memorial plaque for her brother. RIP, etc.

Warner Brothers

Ocean's 8 debuts in theaters June 8, 2018.

