Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Join the Duke and Duchess for Christmas Lunch with the Queen

No more third-wheeling for Harry!

SplashNews
Dec 20, 2017

A few weeks ago we learned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be spending Christmas with the Queen, and on Wednesday morning the holiday activities have *officially* begun. Harry and Meghan were spotted driving to Buckingham Palace to have lunch with Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family, while Prince William and Kate drove separately with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

This is the first time Markle will meet extended royal family members—including everyone from the Duchess of Cornwall to Lady Amelia Windsor. The annual celebration is a royal tradition that kicks off a more intimate gathering at the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on the 25th, marking a new journey into the world of royalty for Meghan. Royal family bonding at its finest.

