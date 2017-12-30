Today's Top Stories
Emily Blunt Recreates That 'Mary Poppins' Magic in a New Photo from the Sequel

And Lin-Manuel Miranda is along for the ride.

Dec 30, 2017

Mary Poppins Returns doesn't hit theaters until December 25, 2018, but a new photo reveals just how much fun the actors have been having on set. In the new still released by Disney, Emily Blunt is seen riding on a cart along with Lin-Manuel Miranda, and several children. Blunt is of course playing the titular character in the movie sequel, while Miranda is portraying a lamplighter called Jack.

In the sequel, Mary Poppins returns to the home of Jane and Michael, who she famously looked after in the first film. Now, they're adults, and Michael Banks lives in the house on Cherry Tree Lane with his own children. Following a family tragedy, Mary Poppins comes back to help Michael with the kids. And if this photo is anything to go by, hilarity ensues:

While the release of Mary Poppins Returns is still a year away, it looks like the sequel will definitely be worth the wait.

