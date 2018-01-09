Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Look *So* in Love at Their First Public Event of the Year

The royal couple is starting off the new year strong by supporting their community.

Getty
Jan 9, 2018

It's been exactly one month and nine days since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended their first official event together (no, it's not like we're counting or anything). Today, Harry and Meghan attended their second official engagement at Reprezent Radio, a south London radio station with a training program that helps raise awareness for an alarming rise in knife crime. Of course, the couple continues to look as in love as ever while supporting the cause.

Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
The Reprezent Radio training program helps over 4,000 young people develop useful skills and promote employment opportunities, according to Kensington Palace. Harry and Meghan were spotted with some major PDA at the first public event they attended, and this time was no different.

It's been a busy week for the royal family. Yesterday, Princess Charlotte started her first day of nursery school and today just so happens to be the Duchess of Cambridge's birthday. We can only imagine how they'll be celebrating together as one big (soon-t0-be) royal family.

