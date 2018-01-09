Shop Meghan Markle's Outfit from Her Royal Event in Brixton

We like to consider Meghan Markle's gorgeous style a part of the royal love story. On Tuesday the soon-to-be royal stepped out with her fiancé in a Smythe coat, Marks & Spencer jumper, Burberry trousers, Burks earrings, and a Jigsaw scarf. Unfortunately, the coat is already sold out, but you can still shop a few of the items for yourself. See the chic outfit worn for her second official event at a radio station in Brixton and shop the coveted pieces below:

Shutterstock

Getty

Jumper

Courtesy

Mark and Spencer, $75

BUY IT

Trousers

Courtesy

Burberry, $650

BUY IT

Scarf

Courtesy

Jigsaw, $46

BUY IT

Earrings

Courtesy

Birks, $375

BUY IT

Shoes

Courtesy

Sarah Flint, $395

BUY IT