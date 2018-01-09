Shop Meghan Markle's Outfit from Her Royal Event in Brixton

We like to consider Meghan Markle's gorgeous style a part of the royal love story. On Tuesday the soon-to-be royal stepped out with her fiancé in a Smythe coat, Marks & Spencer jumper, Burberry trousers, Burks earrings, and a Jigsaw scarf. Unfortunately, the coat is already sold out, but you can still shop a few of the items for yourself. See the chic outfit worn for her second official event at a radio station in Brixton and shop the coveted pieces below:
Jumper
Mark and Spencer, $75
Trousers
Burberry, $650
Scarf
Jigsaw, $46
Earrings
Birks, $375
Shoes
Sarah Flint, $395