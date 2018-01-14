The Google Arts and Culture Face-Match That’s Taking Over Your Instagram

There's one activity that's been keeping everyone busy this weekend, and that's taking a selfie with the Google Arts and Culture Face-Match app. The magical app takes your photo, and then finds your museum doppelgänger, and the results range from spooky to downright hilarious.

The app first launched in 2016, letting users browse art from more than a thousand museums. But the newly introduced Face-Match feature is already proving to be a big hit on social media, with users readily sharing their results. All you need to do is download the Google Arts and Culture app, and take photo of yourself. Unfortunately, you can't upload your hottest selfie, but have to take a new photo for it to work. After you've posed, the app will match your face to a famous artwork somewhere in the world.

In case you need convincing that you should try the Google Arts and Culture Face-Match app immediately, here are some of the most brilliant results that social media has to offer:

1. That smile.

Hahahahah too good not to share. Is your face hanging in a museum somewhere? Download Google’s Arts & Culture app and find your match!! pic.twitter.com/c0KcU952ij — Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) January 14, 2018

2. The time traveler.

The Google Arts and Culture app proves that I travel through time. pic.twitter.com/krNGgDoRq8 — Gar Berner ☕ (@theMightyGar) January 14, 2018

3. The confidence boost.

Nothing like a little self esteem boost from google arts and culture on a Saturday night pic.twitter.com/hYYtdNN308 — Amy Stone (@amyhannumstone) January 14, 2018

4. Making your friends do it.

Made @JoshTarpleyVA take a selfie with google’s arts & culture face match and it did NOT disappoint. pic.twitter.com/4PeoQOwJUy — Mother of Beagles 🐶🐶🐶 (@BethanneTarpley) January 14, 2018

5. Not everyone likes the result.

I need to see everyone’s results from the Google Arts and Culture app right now because I just got historical scholarly confirmation that I’m gross pic.twitter.com/oHLXC39IiU — emo af (@itsabsaf) January 14, 2018

6. Nailed it.

i did that google arts and culture thing and it nailed it pic.twitter.com/h5XRaMIojN — abby russell (@ybbaaabby) January 13, 2018

7. It's addictive.

I can’t stop with the Google Arts and Culture App! pic.twitter.com/NzpM2tHajd — Jessica Salfia (@jessica_salfia) January 14, 2018

8. When the app wins.

I tried messing with the google arts and culture app and it owned me incredibly hard pic.twitter.com/aF9qAlLZOa — el hechizado (@Nixon_Robocop) January 13, 2018

9. Feeling so great.

Aw thanks google, you’re always there to make me feel good about myself. #GoogleArtsandCulture pic.twitter.com/U3nvyQrQPg — TheStay@HomeHannah (@hannahrose253) January 14, 2018

10. Who do I sue?

I’ve taken like 20 selfies with the Google arts & culture app and gotten this horrifying guy as my top result EVERY SINGLE TIME, who do I sue pic.twitter.com/PjuvT0IXIU — Caroline Wazer (@CarolineWazer) January 13, 2018

11. In another lifetime...

12. Using a cat as a hat.

Their algorithm is...flawed. #googleartsandculture A post shared by Alison (@alisonwchang) on Jan 14, 2018 at 6:18am PST

13. When the likeness is uncanny.

14. No cats allowed.

15. A head on a stick.

Cool :) #googleartsandculture A post shared by BoyWonder (@boywonderrocks) on Jan 14, 2018 at 5:12am PST

16. "I am art."

I am art. A post shared by Lauren Schwein (@lorenahobbit) on Jan 14, 2018 at 3:56am PST

17. Separated at birth.

I mean... yeah. #googleartsandculture A post shared by Amber L Enriquez (@dameletta) on Jan 14, 2018 at 3:33am PST

18. It's all in the eyes.

19. Stop rolling your eyes... it's pretty accurate.

20. What happened?

Least flattering match. #googleartsandculture #googleartsandcultureapp A post shared by @ ssspooky on Jan 14, 2018 at 12:53am PST

21. Gilmore Girls as art.