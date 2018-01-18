Today's Top Stories
See All the Adorable Photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Visit to Wales

It's the second public appearance of the year for the royal couple. 😍

On Thursday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed to Cardiff—the capital of Wales—for their second public engagement of the year (and third overall as an engaged couple). According to Kensington Palace, Harry and Meghan plan to "showcase the culture and heritage of Wales and learn more about some of the organizations working in communities across the country."

Perhaps the most royally fitting part of the day: Harry and Meghan visited the Cardiff Castle (yes, a castle), and we're already picturing Meghan basking in her soon-to-be royalty—exactly four months to go! See all the adorable moments from the pair's day in Cardiff below.

