Get Pumped: The New 'Heathers' TV Show Trailer Is Here and It's a Whole New Take on the Classic

Well, f*ck me gently with a chainsaw.

Jan 18, 2018

The girls you hate to love are back. The 1989 movie Heathers is officially making its way back to our screens, but this time as a 10-episode TV dark comedy starring Adwin Brown, Romel De Silva, and Annalisa Cochrane.

The show released its full trailer today, and it's everything we imagined sans Winona Ryder, Shannen Doherty, and Kim Walker. Doherty, who played Heather Duke, is set to guest star in the reboot alongside Selma Blair (who'll play her stepmother). Heathers debuts on the Paramount Network March 7, but until then soak in all of the amazing glory above.

