Here's How to Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding

In exactly four months from today, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially tie the knot at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Since you don't want to find yourself scrambling to your TV or computer screens on the big day, we're tracking every detail on how to watch the most highly-anticipated royal event event of the year straight from your couch. Here's what we know so far:

TMZ reported the wedding will be televised in a live segment for the world, which means all media outlets including cable TV can broadcast the event. A spokesperson for the royal couple has also confirmed this. This isn't a surprise, seeing as Princess Diana and Prince Charles had their wedding televised in 1981 as did the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011 (with over 23 million viewers in the U.S. alone).

No word yet on an official time, date, or network for the wedding, but we imagine Kensington Palace will give an update as the wedding gets closer.

