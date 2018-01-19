Today's Top Stories
Here's How to Watch the 2018 Grammy Awards

It'll be the first time since 2003 the show won't take place in Los Angeles.

Jan 19, 2018
Getty

The year's biggest night in music is about to take center-stage at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018. With confirmed performers ranging from Lady Gaga to Kendrick Lamar to Miley Cyrus to Pink to Bruno Mars to Sam Smith, it's guaranteed to be an eventful night both on the stage and on the red carpet—with James Corden of The Late Late Show set to host.

If you're looking to tune in, the 60th annual Grammys will host a red carpet special live on CBS from 6:30-7:30 p.m. ET and the show will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. ET. If old-fashioned cable isn't your thing, you can stream the event online through CBS All Access. Though you'll need a credit card to set up an account, you can cancel it once you're finished watching (or, you know, keep it).

Stay up-to-date on the latest coverage from the 2018 Grammys here, and be sure to keep up with us live as we report on the red carpet fashion, mind-blowing performances, and more.

