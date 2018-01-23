The Best Reactions to the 2018 Oscar Nominations, from the Outraged to the Overjoyed

The 2018 Oscar nominations were announced earlier this morning, and barely a moment passed before Twitter chimed in to do what it does best: Fervently react. From the applause for Greta Gerwig's best director nomination to the anger on behalf of Tiffany Haddish, people had a lot to say. See below:

A reminder of how many times a woman has actually won best director. #Oscars2018 pic.twitter.com/675ehCoQzK — Ian Jones (@ian_a_jones) January 23, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Greta already received an Oscar in my heart for incorporating Dave Matthew’s Crash into her movie so poignantly. And now she did in real life!!!! Congratulations #LadyBird! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 23, 2018

This is what you call a snub #OscarNoms.. You don't deserve Armie Hammer in that blue shirt. pic.twitter.com/MIvrphlWPp — ARMIE-HAMMER.COM (@armiehammercom) January 23, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

I love that Netflix finally broke through in the Oscar categories with a movie directed by Dee Rees, a Black woman. Please remember this - don't ever undervalue or underestimate us. #OscarNoms — ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 23, 2018

Really dig how 4 of the 5 directors nominated were nominated for the first time. Go Greta! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/WEoCdWaP0i — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) January 23, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

James Franco just got snubbed — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 23, 2018

Snubbing James Franco but still voting Gary Oldman hmm pic.twitter.com/VD3bgGwubb — Ira Madison III (@ira) January 23, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

My heart is breaking for Tiffany Haddish right now. #OscarNoms — Melissa Silverstein (@melsil) January 23, 2018

give tiffany haddish a fucking oscar for the way she says call me by your name — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 23, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

so weird that call me by your name didn't get oscar nominations in the following categories:

best soft boiled egg

best family i never had

visions of gideon: the best song

fruit farmers' union appreciation award

greek statues r us medal

"very sexy" — Estelle Tang (@waouwwaouw) January 23, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Saoirse Ronan got an Oscar nomination for Lady Bird. It's her third Oscar nom. She's just 23.



Legends only. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/syIfn7v9cA — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 23, 2018

90 years and now we we have one full hand of females nominated for best director.

Lina Wertmuller (Seven Beauties), Jane Campion (The Piano),

Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation) Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker).

Greta Gerwig - @LadyBirdMovie #OscarNoms — Melissa Silverstein (@melsil) January 23, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below