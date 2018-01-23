The Best Reactions to the 2018 Oscar Nominations, from the Outraged to the Overjoyed

The 2018 Oscar nominations were announced earlier this morning, and barely a moment passed before Twitter chimed in to do what it does best: Fervently react. From the applause for Greta Gerwig's best director nomination to the anger on behalf of Tiffany Haddish, people had a lot to say. See below:
A reminder of how many times a woman has actually won best director. #Oscars2018 pic.twitter.com/675ehCoQzK— Ian Jones (@ian_a_jones) January 23, 2018
Greta already received an Oscar in my heart for incorporating Dave Matthew’s Crash into her movie so poignantly. And now she did in real life!!!! Congratulations #LadyBird! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 23, 2018
This is what you call a snub #OscarNoms.. You don't deserve Armie Hammer in that blue shirt. pic.twitter.com/MIvrphlWPp— ARMIE-HAMMER.COM (@armiehammercom) January 23, 2018
I love that Netflix finally broke through in the Oscar categories with a movie directed by Dee Rees, a Black woman. Please remember this - don't ever undervalue or underestimate us. #OscarNoms— ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 23, 2018
Really dig how 4 of the 5 directors nominated were nominated for the first time. Go Greta! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/WEoCdWaP0i— ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) January 23, 2018
When Armie is snubbed #OscarNoms #Cmbyn pic.twitter.com/WpUMFm5P7T— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 23, 2018
James Franco just got snubbed— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 23, 2018
Snubbing James Franco but still voting Gary Oldman hmm pic.twitter.com/VD3bgGwubb— Ira Madison III (@ira) January 23, 2018
My heart is breaking for Tiffany Haddish right now. #OscarNoms— Melissa Silverstein (@melsil) January 23, 2018
give tiffany haddish a fucking oscar for the way she says call me by your name— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 23, 2018
so weird that call me by your name didn't get oscar nominations in the following categories:— Estelle Tang (@waouwwaouw) January 23, 2018
best soft boiled egg
best family i never had
visions of gideon: the best song
fruit farmers' union appreciation award
greek statues r us medal
"very sexy"
Peele/Gerwig 2020. https://t.co/Vtvv5usrOW— Lily Herman (@lkherman) January 23, 2018
Saoirse Ronan got an Oscar nomination for Lady Bird. It's her third Oscar nom. She's just 23.— Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 23, 2018
Legends only. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/syIfn7v9cA
90 years and now we we have one full hand of females nominated for best director.— Melissa Silverstein (@melsil) January 23, 2018
Lina Wertmuller (Seven Beauties), Jane Campion (The Piano),
Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation) Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker).
Greta Gerwig - @LadyBirdMovie #OscarNoms
Don’t you think maybe they’re the same thing — love and attention? Congratulations to Greta, Saoirse, Laurie, and the whole #LadyBird family on a landmark 5 #OscarNoms! #TimeToFly @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/JT8H1Ru2Vq— Lady Bird (@LadyBirdMovie) January 23, 2018