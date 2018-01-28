Here's Why Celebrities Are Wearing White Roses at the Grammys

At the 2018 Grammy Awards tonight, celebrities are adding a special accessory to their ensembles—a white rose. The white roses are a symbol of support for the Time's Up initiative, thanks to a new group called, "Voices in Entertainment."

The group of 15 women in music was established this week by Meg Harkins and Karen Rait when they realized nothing was being done at the Grammys in support of the movement. Taking matters into their own hands, group members sent letters to stars like Kelly Clarkson, Rita Ora, and Halsey asking them to participate by wearing a white rose on the Grammy Awards red carpet.

“We choose the white rose because historically it stands for hope, peace, sympathy and resistance,” the letter reads. “Please join us in support of equal representation in the workplace, for leadership that reflects the diversity of our society, workplaces free of sexual harassment and a heightened awareness of accountability that our sisters started on January 1st and continued through the Golden Globes and onward.”

Rait told Billboard, “Music artists have a lot of impact. So it’s only fitting that music’s biggest night show the support for equality and safety in the workplace and that people need to be cognizant of their fellow employees."

The roses were introduced following the Time's Up pins that were accompanied by all-black ensembles on the Golden Globes red carpet on January 7.

Here's all the stars who wore white roses on the red carpet:

Camila Cabello

Anna Kendrick

Bebe Rexha

Rita Ora

Alison Krauss

Hennessy Carolina and Cardi B

Kesha

Kelly Clarkson

Imagine Dragons

Lady Gaga

Little Big Town

Ryan Seacrest