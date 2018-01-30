Here's How to Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games are heading to PyeongChang, South Korea. From February 8 to February 25, 102 (yes, 102) medal events will take place in the Taebaek Mountains. The two-week games will be the country's first time hosting in the winter, and the second time overall (the first Olympics was in Seoul during the summer games in 1988).

The Olympics will feature the best athletes in 15 different sports on the slopes and the ice—from cross-country skiing to ice hockey to snowboarding. The Opening Ceremony takes place on the 9th, but the first games technically begin on the 8th.

The 2018 U.S. Olympic Team has been announced! 👏 Follow your favorite athletes as they prepare to compete at the #WinterOlympics ⬇️https://t.co/aEDp87icce — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) January 27, 2018

For the first time ever, NBC will broadcast live in all time zones (over 2,000 hours worth of coverage), which means you don't have to watch the games delayed on the other side of the world. Every Olympic event will be available to livestream on NBC Olympics, but depending on where you are in the world you can also download the NBC Sports app (U.S.), visit BBC Sport (UK), or Eurosport Player (UK).

The last winter olympics took place in Sochi, Russia in 2014, where the United States brought home 28 Olympic medals. Ironically, Russia has been banned from this year's games—giving the United States a push forward in the race. For the full schedule of the games including the top athletes set to compete, click here.