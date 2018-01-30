Pink Penned the Most Powerful Letter in Response to the Grammy President Saying Women Need to "Step Up"

Pink had some choice words for Neil Portnow, president of the Recording Academy. In a handwritten letter, she responded to his seemingly regressive comments about women in the music industry needing to "step up" to win more awards. (Reminder: Only one of nine main honors was presented to a woman at the Grammys this Sunday.)
This was her response:
“Women in music don’t need to ‘step up’—women have been stepping since the beginning of time. Stepping up, and also stepping aside women OWNED music this year. They’ve been KILLING IT. And every year before this. When we celebrate and honor that talent and accomplishments of women, and how much women STEP UP every year, against all odds, we show the next generation of women and girls and boys and men what it means to be equal, and what it looks like to be fair.”
Pink's inspirational message has led other celebrities like Katy Perry and Iggy Azalea to chime in on the matter.
May this be a lesson to Mr. Portnow. Get it ladies!