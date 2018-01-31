Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana on Day Two of Her Royal Tour in Sweden

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are off to a busy start on the second day of their 2018 Royal Tour, and Kate Middleton's style didn't go unnoticed by the world—mostly because she's replicating *almost* the exact same Moschino suit Princess Diana wore on her royal tour in 1991...and it's glorious.

This is Princess Diana in 1991:

And here's Middleton almost three decades later in a custom Catherine Walker coat. (Talk about déjà vu.)

Kate and William began the day by arriving at the Karolinska Institute (one of the most prestigious medical universities in the world), and "focused on Sweden's pioneering work in the field of mental health and children's wellbeing." They then made their way over to the Matteusskolan with the Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel Matteusskolan.

And just when you thought they were done, the Duke and Duchess then headed over to the Nordiska Kompaniet department store to visit an interactive exhibition of Swedish fashion brands.