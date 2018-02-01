Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Just Showed Up in a Chic Pantsuit to the Endeavour Fund Gala in London

The soon-to-be-royal is attending her first black-tie event with Prince Harry.

In their third official event of the year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Endeavour Fund gala in London Thursday evening—an award ceremony that celebrates wounded, injured, and sick men and women in service who have participated in sporting and adventure challenges over the past year.

Markle stunned at the reception in an Alexander McQueen trouser suit and Tuxe blouse—the first time we've seen Markle in anything besides her signature outfit of belted coats, midi skirts, and (often) turtlenecks. You can shop the look for yourself here.

The Endeavour Fund was originally launched in 2012 by Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry in part with their charity, The Royal Foundation. It "offers seed funding for sporting and adventure challenges and helps emerging initiatives with advice, hands-on support, and mentoring—playing an important role in ensuring that more men and women in service have the opportunity to rediscover their self-belief and fighting spirit through physical challenges," according to the website.

Prince Harry spent 10 years in the military and has been a public supporter of the service throughout the years. It's only fitting Markle would attend the gala alongside her fiancé, and she'll likely play a considerable role in the awards next year when she's officially a royal come May.

You can watch a live stream of the Endeavour Fund Awards here.

