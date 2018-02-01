Meghan Markle's Endeavour Fund Awards Speech Didn't Go *Exactly* as Planned

Meghan Markle attended the Endeavour Fund Awards alongside Prince Harry Thursday evening, and she just so happened to be one of the award's first presenters. However, there was a bit of an awkward moment for the soon-to-be-royal on stage. After Markle finished speaking, an awkward silence ensued while she handed the mic over to the man on stage with her. Luckily, the audience went along with it and proceeded to giggle.

The Endeavour Fund Awards celebrate wounded, injured, and sick men and women in service who have participated in sporting and adventure challenges over the past year. It's highly unusual for Markle to participate in the ceremony since she isn't a part of the royal family yet, but then again nothing throughout her and Harry's engagement has been conventional.