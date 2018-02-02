Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan Markle Stuns in a Chic Pantsuit with Harry
2
Did Lady Bird Plagiarize Real Women Have Curves?
3
My House Made Me So Sick I Had to Move
4
The Most Controversial Super Bowl Ads
5
The Best Drugstore Moisturizers for Dry, Ashy Skin

You Need to See This Adorable Video of Kate Middleton Throwing a Snowball at Prince William

Royal flirting at its finest.

Getty Images

As the Duke and Duchess entire the final leg of the Royal Tour 2018, the royal couple made their way to Holmenkollen Ski Jump–one of Oslo's most iconic landmarks. Of course, jumping from city to city can be exhausting for anybody (they started in Sweden)—especially Middleton, who's pregnant with her third child. That's why it's no surprise her and William were clearly not paying *any* attention to what was going on and started a snowball fight with each other (when they thought nobody was looking, of course).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

File under: royal flirting at its finest, and another reason why we love Kate Middleton.

Related Stories
What Will Kate and Will Name Their Third Child?
Kate Middleton's Best Fashion Moments
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Watch Meghan Markle's Endeavour Fund Awards Speech
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle Stuns in a Chic Pantsuit with Harry
The 8 Most Outrageous Royal In-Laws
Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana in Sweden
Kate Middleton Makes Funny Faces While Drinking
Meghan Markle Almost Opened a Lollipop Company
Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Make Wedding Speech
Prince Harry Returns to Botswana Without Meghan
Princess Eugenie Postpones Wedding Thanks to Harry