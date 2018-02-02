You Need to See This Adorable Video of Kate Middleton Throwing a Snowball at Prince William

As the Duke and Duchess entire the final leg of the Royal Tour 2018, the royal couple made their way to Holmenkollen Ski Jump–one of Oslo's most iconic landmarks. Of course, jumping from city to city can be exhausting for anybody (they started in Sweden)—especially Middleton, who's pregnant with her third child. That's why it's no surprise her and William were clearly not paying *any* attention to what was going on and started a snowball fight with each other (when they thought nobody was looking, of course).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kate throwing a snowball at William 😂 pic.twitter.com/FLKDqtNhst — Marie (@MyQueenTroian) February 2, 2018

File under: royal flirting at its finest, and another reason why we love Kate Middleton.