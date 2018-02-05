Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Shares a Rare Personal Video in Honor of Children's Mental Health Week

The Duchess has been a longtime advocate for mental health.

In honor of Children's Mental Health Week, Kate Middleton—who is currently pregnant with her third child—posted a rare personal video in partnership with children's mental health charity Place2Be discussing the importance of young people becoming "the best versions of themselves"—encouraging children to embrace who they are.

"Childhood is an incredibly important moment in our lives," she says. "It is the time when we explore our personalities, discover the potential that lies within us, and learn how to be ourselves."

She continues, "Some children will be facing tougher challenges than others, but I firmly believe that while we cannot change their circumstances, we can ensure that every child is given the best possible support to ensure they fulfill their true potential."

The Duchess, 36, has been a longtime advocate for mental health as a patron of the mental health charity Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families and continues to raise awareness through the Heads Together campaign alongside Prince William and Prince Harry.

Children's Mental Health Week takes place in England from February 5 to 11.

