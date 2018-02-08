The Trailer for Amy Schumer's New Movie 'I Feel Pretty' Is Perfection

If you've been anxiously waiting to get a glimpse of Amy Schumer's newest comedy, I Feel Pretty—rejoice! It's here. Packed with just as many cringe-worthy moments as relatable ones, the movie centers on Renee (played by Schumer), a woman struggling with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy about her body. But after hitting her head, she suddenly wakes up with a newfound confidence—thinking she's the most beautiful and capable woman in the world.

With utter fearlessness, Renee starts to build a new life for herself—getting a new job and new boyfriend—without realizing nothing about her outward appearance has actually changed.

Rory Scovel and Amy Schumer in ’I Feel Pretty.’ STXflims

Watch the trailer above, and please notice the number of other badass females working alongside Schumer—including Michelle Williams, Rory Scovel, Emily Ratajkowski, Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps, and Naomi Campbell.

