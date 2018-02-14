Today's Top Stories
1
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
2
Why You're in Love with Your Social Media Profile
3
Updos for Spring That Look Hard to Do But Aren't
4
How Much Do the Winter Olympics Really Cost?
5
29 Valentine's Day Gifts for Hopeless Romantics

This Insane 'Game of Thrones' Fan Theory May Have Just Accurately Predicted Season 8

The dragon theories will leave you 😱.

HBO

Game of Thrones is on hiatus, so currently we are in a state of:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But thankfully, a Reddit user with a lot of time and a possibly omniscient brain devoted themselves to parsing out a massive prediction list about what will happen during the show's final season—and frankly it looks extremely feasible.

[MAIN SPOILERS] My theory on the next season's happenings from gameofthrones

If this is making your brain immediately spiral into a state of TL;DR, allow us to pull out some bullet points for you.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

1. The Lannister Army will ditch Cersei and join Jaime to go North, fight the Army of the Dead, and win.

2. But plot twist—the Night King and his dragon peace out to conquer King's Landing, amassing a whole new fleet of undead, including Euron and the Golden Company. Jaime kills Cersei and becomes Lord Commander, making it his mission to restore the wall.

3. Dany gets pregnant, dies in childbirth, and Jon takes the iron throne.

4. All the dragons die, but the final shot of the show is eggs.

File under: SHOOK.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
An Ode to Black Panther's Costumes
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart at a Bar Rumor
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How Much Do the Winter Olympics Really Cost?
The 10 Most Hilarious Memes of 2018 (So Far)
A Definitive Ranking of Meghan Markle's Movies
leslie jones Leslie Jones' Olympics Tweets Are Back
Why You're in Love with Your Social Media Profile
How to Watch Harry and Meghan's Wedding
15 of the Biggest Scandals in Olympic History
Gloria Allred's Documentary Is Vital Viewing