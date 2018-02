On Tuesday the Duke of Cambridge visited Triumph Motorcycles (the largest British motorcycle manufacturer) in Hinckley and he truly looks like a kid in a candy store. It's not every day you see a royal on a motorcycle, but when you do...it's iconic.

The Duke tours the facilities at @UKTriumph in Hinckley, including the new £6million paint shop. Triumph Motorcycles have been based in Hinckley for more than two decades. pic.twitter.com/3Yh898wD5W — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 20, 2018

If you didn't think it could get any better, here's a video of William, 35, test driving a Triumph Tiger 1200.

The Duke test-drives the latest Triumph Tiger 1200. pic.twitter.com/Igul53lui4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 20, 2018

Also, please enjoy this throwback photo of Harry and William from 2008. The royals clearly appreciate their bikes.