#Adulting: 36 Modern Christmas Songs for Grown Women

No, "Here Comes Santa Claus" does not make the cut.

Stocksy
Dec 14, 2017

Now that we've eaten our body weight in stuffing, it's time to heat up the cocoa and enjoy holiday tunes 24/7. But if you're looking for something a little more grown-up than the Christmas songs of yore (you know, kids singing/aggressive jingle bells/the works), we've got you covered. Hit play and relax (until you get to the last track, which segues perfectly into this other holiday mix).

1. "Santa Baby" - Madonna

2. "Winter Song" - Sara Bareilles feat. Ingrid Michaelson

3. "Santa Will Find You" - Mindy Smith

4. "All My Bells Are Ringing" - Lenka

5. "Peace" - Norah Jones

6. "The Heartache Can Wait" - Brandi Carlile

7. "River" - Sarah McLachlan

8. "Silver Bells" - Alice Smith

9. "White Winter Hymnal" - Fleet Foxes

10. "Hoping For Snow" - The Vamps

11. "Space Christmas" - Allo Darlin'

12. "Mistletoe" - Colbie Callait

13. "Silent Night" - Priscilla Ahn

14. "In the Morning" - Jack Johnson

15. "Winter Wonderland" - Kate Havnevik

16. "Christmas Must Be Tonight" - Bahamas

17. "The Christmas Song" - Catherine Feeny

18. "Auld Lang Syne" - The Hotel Cafe Medley

19. "Another Lonely Christmas" - Prince

20. "River" - Joni Mitchell

21. "Happy XMas (War is Over)" - John Lennon

22. "Last Christmas" - Jimmy Eat World

23. "The Christmas Waltz" - She & Him

24. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" - Sam Smith

25. "Happy Christmas (War is Over)" - Maroon 5

26. "Joy to the World" - Sufjan Stevens

27. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" - Phoebe Bridgers

28. "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" - The Head and the Heart

29. "Somewhere Only We Know" - Lily Allen

30. "All I Want for Christmas" - Matt Costa

31. "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day" - The Civil Wars

32. "Oh! What a Christmas" - El Perro del Mar

33. "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" - Death Cab for Cutie

34. "Fallen Snow" - Au Revoir Simone

35. "One More Sleep" - Leona Lewis

36. "Rudolph the Rednose Reindeer" - DMX, Divine Bars

