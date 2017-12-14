Adulting: 36 Modern Christmas Songs for Grown Women

Now that we've eaten our body weight in stuffing, it's time to heat up the cocoa and enjoy holiday tunes 24/7. But if you're looking for something a little more grown-up than the Christmas songs of yore (you know, kids singing/aggressive jingle bells/the works), we've got you covered. Hit play and relax (until you get to the last track, which segues perfectly into this other holiday mix).

1. "Santa Baby" - Madonna

2. "Winter Song" - Sara Bareilles feat. Ingrid Michaelson

3. "Santa Will Find You" - Mindy Smith

4. "All My Bells Are Ringing" - Lenka

5. "Peace" - Norah Jones

6. "The Heartache Can Wait" - Brandi Carlile

7. "River" - Sarah McLachlan

8. "Silver Bells" - Alice Smith

9. "White Winter Hymnal" - Fleet Foxes

10. "Hoping For Snow" - The Vamps

11. "Space Christmas" - Allo Darlin'

12. "Mistletoe" - Colbie Callait

13. "Silent Night" - Priscilla Ahn

14. "In the Morning" - Jack Johnson

15. "Winter Wonderland" - Kate Havnevik

16. "Christmas Must Be Tonight" - Bahamas

17. "The Christmas Song" - Catherine Feeny

18. "Auld Lang Syne" - The Hotel Cafe Medley

19. "Another Lonely Christmas" - Prince

20. "River" - Joni Mitchell

21. "Happy XMas (War is Over)" - John Lennon

22. "Last Christmas" - Jimmy Eat World

23. "The Christmas Waltz" - She & Him

24. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" - Sam Smith

25. "Happy Christmas (War is Over)" - Maroon 5

26. "Joy to the World" - Sufjan Stevens

27. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" - Phoebe Bridgers

28. "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" - The Head and the Heart

29. "Somewhere Only We Know" - Lily Allen

30. "All I Want for Christmas" - Matt Costa

31. "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day" - The Civil Wars

32. "Oh! What a Christmas" - El Perro del Mar

33. "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" - Death Cab for Cutie

34. "Fallen Snow" - Au Revoir Simone

35. "One More Sleep" - Leona Lewis

36. "Rudolph the Rednose Reindeer" - DMX, Divine Bars