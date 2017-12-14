Adulting: 36 Modern Christmas Songs for Grown Women

Now that we've eaten our body weight in stuffing, it's time to heat up the cocoa and enjoy holiday tunes 24/7. But if you're looking for something a little more grown-up than the Christmas songs of yore (you know, kids singing/aggressive jingle bells/the works), we've got you covered. Hit play and relax (until you get to the last track, which segues perfectly into this other holiday mix).
1. "Santa Baby" - Madonna
2. "Winter Song" - Sara Bareilles feat. Ingrid Michaelson
3. "Santa Will Find You" - Mindy Smith
4. "All My Bells Are Ringing" - Lenka
5. "Peace" - Norah Jones
6. "The Heartache Can Wait" - Brandi Carlile
7. "River" - Sarah McLachlan
8. "Silver Bells" - Alice Smith
9. "White Winter Hymnal" - Fleet Foxes
10. "Hoping For Snow" - The Vamps
11. "Space Christmas" - Allo Darlin'
12. "Mistletoe" - Colbie Callait
13. "Silent Night" - Priscilla Ahn
14. "In the Morning" - Jack Johnson
15. "Winter Wonderland" - Kate Havnevik
16. "Christmas Must Be Tonight" - Bahamas
17. "The Christmas Song" - Catherine Feeny
18. "Auld Lang Syne" - The Hotel Cafe Medley
19. "Another Lonely Christmas" - Prince
20. "River" - Joni Mitchell
21. "Happy XMas (War is Over)" - John Lennon
22. "Last Christmas" - Jimmy Eat World
23. "The Christmas Waltz" - She & Him
24. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" - Sam Smith
25. "Happy Christmas (War is Over)" - Maroon 5
26. "Joy to the World" - Sufjan Stevens
27. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" - Phoebe Bridgers
28. "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" - The Head and the Heart
29. "Somewhere Only We Know" - Lily Allen
30. "All I Want for Christmas" - Matt Costa
31. "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day" - The Civil Wars
32. "Oh! What a Christmas" - El Perro del Mar
33. "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" - Death Cab for Cutie
34. "Fallen Snow" - Au Revoir Simone
35. "One More Sleep" - Leona Lewis
36. "Rudolph the Rednose Reindeer" - DMX, Divine Bars