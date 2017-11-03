30 New Year's Eve Songs that Will Bring the Party at Your Midnight Bash

So much of surviving New Year's Eve without sinking into a deep spiral of disappointment relies on the crew, (often, let's be honest) the booze, and most importantly the good vibes. And with the divisiveness of the year that's almost run its course, we wouldn't blame you for feeling equal parts hopeful and "ughhhh".
To set the right *joyful* mood for your midnight soirée, press play on this 30-track party setlist of up-tempo hip-hop, pop, and disco that will divert people's attention to the little conflicts in life, such as "chaser" vs. "no chaser," "bumping" vs. "grinding," and lastly, "vintage Drake" vs. "new Drake." And don't forget to subscribe to the Marie Claire Spotify profile for all the best themed and mood-boosting playlists. Mazel!
1. "Lemon" - N.E.R.D. feat. Rihanna
2. "Celebration" - Kool & The Gang
3. "Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B.
4. "Anywhere" - Rita Ora
5. "Los Ageless" - St. Vincent
6. "What Lovers Do" - Maroon 5 feat. SZA
7. "Homemade Dynamite [Remix]" - Lorde feat. Khalid and Post Malone
8. "One Dance" - Drake
9. "Bad Girls" - Donna Summer
10. "Young Hearts Run Free" - Candi Staton
11. "Let me Love You" - DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber
12. "New Year's Eve" - MØ feat. Vera Loves Vasco
13. "I Follow Rivers (The Magician Remix)" - Lykke Li
14. "Gyal You a Party Animal" - Charly Black
15. "Work (R3hab Extended Remix)" - Rihanna feat. Drake
16. "Blame it On the Boogie" - The Jacksons
17. "I Feel it Coming" - The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
18. "I Know There's Gonna Be (Good Times)" - Jamie xx feat. Young Thug, Popcaan
19. "Impatient" - Jeremih feat. Ty Dolla $ign
20. "Side to Side" - Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj
21. "Make You Feel Good" - Fetty Wap
22. "In Common" - Alicia Keys
23. "Love$ick" - Mura Masa feat. A$AP Rocky
24. "Losing You" - Solange
25. "You're the First, My Last, My Everything" - Barry White
26. "24K Magic" - Bruno Mars
27. "Rollin" - Calvin Harris feat. Khalid and Future
28. "Don't Stop Til You Get Enough" - Michael Jackson
29. "Best to You" - Blood Orange
30. "Dancing Queen" - ABBA