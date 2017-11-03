30 New Year's Eve Songs that Will Bring the Party at Your Midnight Bash

So much of surviving New Year's Eve without sinking into a deep spiral of disappointment relies on the crew, (often, let's be honest) the booze, and most importantly the good vibes. And with the divisiveness of the year that's almost run its course, we wouldn't blame you for feeling equal parts hopeful and "ughhhh".

To set the right *joyful* mood for your midnight soirée, press play on this 30-track party setlist of up-tempo hip-hop, pop, and disco that will divert people's attention to the little conflicts in life, such as "chaser" vs. "no chaser," "bumping" vs. "grinding," and lastly, "vintage Drake" vs. "new Drake." And don't forget to subscribe to the Marie Claire Spotify profile for all the best themed and mood-boosting playlists. Mazel!

1. "Lemon" - N.E.R.D. feat. Rihanna

2. "Celebration" - Kool & The Gang

3. "Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B.

4. "Anywhere" - Rita Ora

5. "Los Ageless" - St. Vincent

6. "What Lovers Do" - Maroon 5 feat. SZA

7. "Homemade Dynamite [Remix]" - Lorde feat. Khalid and Post Malone

8. "One Dance" - Drake

9. "Bad Girls" - Donna Summer

10. "Young Hearts Run Free" - Candi Staton

11. "Let me Love You" - DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber

12. "New Year's Eve" - MØ feat. Vera Loves Vasco

13. "I Follow Rivers (The Magician Remix)" - Lykke Li

14. "Gyal You a Party Animal" - Charly Black

15. "Work (R3hab Extended Remix)" - Rihanna feat. Drake

16. "Blame it On the Boogie" - The Jacksons

17. "I Feel it Coming" - The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk

18. "I Know There's Gonna Be (Good Times)" - Jamie xx feat. Young Thug, Popcaan

19. "Impatient" - Jeremih feat. Ty Dolla $ign

20. "Side to Side" - Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj

21. "Make You Feel Good" - Fetty Wap

22. "In Common" - Alicia Keys

23. "Love$ick" - Mura Masa feat. A$AP Rocky

24. "Losing You" - Solange

25. "You're the First, My Last, My Everything" - Barry White

26. "24K Magic" - Bruno Mars

27. "Rollin" - Calvin Harris feat. Khalid and Future

28. "Don't Stop Til You Get Enough" - Michael Jackson

29. "Best to You" - Blood Orange

30. "Dancing Queen" - ABBA