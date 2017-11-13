The 15 Essential Memes of 2017

If Nero fiddled as the world burned, we in 2017 fidget-spinned—and made memes about it. But humor has always been a weapon against injustice, and when do we need a succinct expression of the human condition more than in times of discord? Here, in case you've been living without an internet connection/want to relive the year/are making a time capsule for future archaeologists to dig up, the most crucial memes of 2017.

i can't stop watching that complex video. i need bella hadid as a GPS voice. "homeboy make a left or it is quiet." — deaux (@dstfelix) October 7, 2017

From the Complex video that brought you the iconic catchphrase "Homeboy's gonna, like, [millennia pass, humankind evolves to have gills] get it" comes memes upon memes marveling at how Bella Hadid talks. (Like Steve Buscemi pretending to be a youth, to reference another meme.) At least it's not quiet for dope homeboys on the Internet.

Distracted Boyfriend

Issa battle A post shared by Tank.Sinatra (@tank.sinatra) on Oct 8, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

What "making it" looks like—if you're a stock photo. By now, there must be hundreds of variations on the theme (meme) of someone neglecting something for something else. So relatable, so versatile.

Quick Maths

@memezar was voted the 'best meme account on Instagram' 😂😂 A post shared by LADbible (@ladbible) on Nov 7, 2017 at 9:04am PST

Do you know Big Shaq? If not, where've you been? He's brought us "2+2 is four, minus one, that's 3," but also "man's not hot" and "the ting goes (skrr)," all in one of the best rap records of the year. Still not sure if this is one long art performance piece on the tropes of the roadman, but it brings joy, so support.

Pennywise the Clown

Pennywise: I have nothing to offer you I just wanna kill and eat you lol



Me: pic.twitter.com/92CEGNhxgn — ben 🎈 (@gutsnoglory) September 14, 2017

People think this child-eating clown is hot, so there's that for our collective mental health. But at least they've also taken to the popular "down here we [insert thing preferable to reality]" sewer-climbing bit of the film as a nostalgic device.

the floor is an oasis reunion pic.twitter.com/TjOwj2TS9A — claudia (@claudiahalliday) June 13, 2017

In 2017, adulting is hard, and the regression is real. This is why grown people are playing that childhood game where you jump onto surfaces not touching the ground, even though real molten rock would definitely sear right through a cushion, Sandra. This trend then evolved to reference things celebrities and politicians avoid, like awards shows (Justin Bieber) or the veracity of climate change (Republicans).

"I actually invented Lemonade so it should be free." pic.twitter.com/k8Yq3aGTLa — blaria. (@Keelectric_Lady) April 27, 2017

New Beyoncé photos = the meme factory goes into overdrive. Unaccustomed to the sight of their idol doing something as mundane as ordering from a menu, the internet put all sorts of imperious, Beyoncé-y words in her mouth.

"Bill Nye the Science Guy!"



The whole classroom: BILL BILL BILL BILL BILL pic.twitter.com/QPWzikhdeH — Kylo Ryan (@RynoOstar) March 19, 2017

Like complete the phrase but with more Britney lyrics. And quotes. And jingles. (This one really shows that some things, like Britney, are truly universal.)

Lounging Diddy

my inner monologue: "remember, not everything is about you."



also me: pic.twitter.com/6C2pqGCCd1 — ChampagnePetty (@__Dutch) May 1, 2017

Origin: the Met Gala, during which Diddy, perhaps in need of a break from posing, sat on the steps. Used to convey extra-ness.

*record scratch*



*freeze frame*



POPE: Yep that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation. pic.twitter.com/7RB3z2ByKL — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) May 24, 2017

And they say memes are a waste of time—this one's got politics. When the president and the pope met at the Vatican, the latter's stern expression launched a thousand interpretations, including the example, which accomplishes cross-meme population with a classic movie-trope model that rose in popularity two years ago.

The Orb

trump 100% made a wish when he touched the orb pic.twitter.com/S0TlxgxtBY — KRANG T. NELSON (@KrangTNelson) May 21, 2017

More world events! When Trump met King Salman of Saudi Arabia and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, this not-quite-benign-seeming photo opp happened. Then came the memes. (FYI, the crystal ball thing was just a fancy globe.)

Fidget Spinners

I gotta try and beat my high score of 2:36 or I can't fall asleep A post shared by Tank.Sinatra (@tank.sinatra) on May 19, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

Half derision, half sheepishness.

The Snapchat Hot Dog

This is the weirdest thing you will watch all day 😂😂 (@neptuneprince) A post shared by LADbible (@ladbible) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:19am PDT

Nobody can quite put her finger on why Snapchat's savior has struck such a chord with the public—probably because it's dopey but stupid but inexplicably hilarious—but it's here, and the weirder the context, the better.

United

You know this one.

Training Day (2001) pic.twitter.com/TAPjvdpx53 — jeff meltz thanksgiving name (@thecultureofme) April 4, 2017

After the soda company reduced the solution to World Conflict to...their soda, the internet went in. The historical ones are the best, which again demonstrates the informational potential of memes.

Salt Bae

I want those likes going right to the puppy though. I don't like when the owner tries to hog them all. (@dogsbeingbasic) A post shared by Tank.Sinatra (@tank.sinatra) on Jan 16, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

It's been a weird year.