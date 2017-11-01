Today's Top Stories
The New York Terror Attack in Photos

Eight people died and 11 were injured after a truck plowed into a bike path yesterday.

Nov 1, 2017
New York terror attack

Tragedy struck lower Manhattan yesterday afternoon when—in what New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is calling "a cowardly act of terror"—a man plowed a rented truck through a popular bike path, killing eight people and injuring 11 more. Here, candid photos of the attack's aftermath.

1 of 15
New York terror attack
ShutterstockAP/Rex/Shutterstock

Bicycles and debris lay on a bike path after a motorist drove onto a pedestrian path located near the World Trade Center memorial.

2 of 15
New York City terror attack
Getty

Emergency personnel respond after reports of multiple people hit by the truck.

3 of 15
New York City terror attack
Getty

Police gather at the scene of the attack.

4 of 15
New York City terror attack
Getty

Investigators inspect the truck involved in the terror attack.

5 of 15
New York City terror attack
Getty

A young girl reacts as police officers block off the scene.

6 of 15
New York City terror attack
Getty

Police manage the crowd of shaken pedestrians.

7 of 15
New York City terror attack
Getty

An armed member of the FBI on the scene.

8 of 15
New York City terror attack
Getty

SWAT members check for explosives under a car one block from the site of the attack.

9 of 15
New York City terror attack
Getty

Students from nearby Stuyvesant High School are evacuated.

10 of 15
New York City terror attack
Getty

Emergency workers bring a stretcher to the scene of the attack.

11 of 15
New York City terror attack
Getty

Parents pick up their children from Public School 89, located near the scene.

12 of 15
New York City terror attack
Getty

A mom comforts her child after picking her up from Public School 89.

13 of 15
New York City terror attack
Getty

A NYPD officer blocks the entrance to a street while emergency workers respond.

14 of 15
New York City terror attack
Getty

Authorities inspect the scene.

15 of 15
New York City terror attack
Getty

Members of the media gather at West St. and Murray St. in lower Manhattan to report on the attack.

