The 8 Most Surprising Moments in ‘The Last Jedi’

1 We find out who Rey's parents are.

It's long been speculated that Rey's parents are someone important in the Star Wars Universe. Many believed that Han Solo and General Leia were her mom and dad, while others theorized that Luke Skywalker was her father. However, we found out in The Last Jedi that Rey's parents abandoned her when she was a child, leaving her on Jakku. According to Kylo Ren, they traded her drinking money.

In some ways, this is a majorly disappointing revelation, as fans hoped that Rey's natural ability with the Force meant that she had familial ties to the Jedi. However, if this revelation is true, and not a red herring, then Rey is responsible for herself and her own abilities, which is empowering in its own way.