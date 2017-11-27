Today's Top Stories
13 Holiday Gifts for the Booze-Loving Gal

🍷🍸🍹🍺

Nov 27, 2017

If her favorite question is: "Should we open a bottle of wine?", if she can list her three favorite liquors in order of preference, and if she can always recommend the best cocktail bar in a five-mile radius, she needs one of the gifts on this list.

Fancy Coasters to Show She's Reached Adulthood Status

Geode Coaster, $14

Upgrade her coffee table (and keep it safe from pesky wine rings while you're at it).

A *Very Cute* Flask

MAKO Flask, $14

It fits in the palm of her hand. You know, in case of an emergency.

A Chic Corkscrew

Gold corkscrew, $14

For every queen on your list.

Adorable Wine Glasses

Set of 2 Ban.do Glitter Tumblers, $28

Because it's socially unacceptable to just drink glitter, unfortunately.

An Appropriate Piece of Art

Rosé Limited Edition Print from Minted, Starting at $93

Literally the only French she needs to know.

<p>Chilled chardonnay the chiiiiiiic way. </p> <p>Marble Wine Cooler, $25; <a href="http://www.crateandbarrel.com/french-kitchen-marble-wine-cooler/s452581" target="_blank" data-tracking-id="recirc-text-link">crateandbarrel.com</a></p>
A Classy Wine Bucket

Crate & Barrel Marble Wine Cooler, $25

Chilled chardonnay the chiiiiiiic way.

<p>For the perfect, slow-melting piece of ice to go with her whiskey (or tequila...or vodka...)</p> <p>Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge, $18; <a href="http://corkcicle.com/pages/whiskey-wedge" target="_blank" data-tracking-id="recirc-text-link">corkcicle.com</a></p>
Cool AF Whiskey Cube and Glass

Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge, $18

For the perfect, slow-melting piece of ice to go with her whiskey (or tequila...or vodka...)

<p>From its award-winning namesake cocktail bar, <em data-redactor-tag="em">Death &amp; Co: Modern Classic Cocktails</em> features 500 cocktail recipes, plus tips, tricks, tools, and must-know facts about booze. </p> <p>Death &amp; Co: Modern Classic Cocktails, $40; <a href="https://death-co.myshopify.com/products/the-death-co-book" target="_blank" data-tracking-id="recirc-text-link">deathandcompany.com</a></p>
A Legit Cocktail Book

Death & Co: Modern Classic Cocktails, $24

From its award-winning namesake cocktail bar, Death & Co: Modern Classic Cocktails features 500 cocktail recipes, plus tips, tricks, tools, and must-know facts about booze.

<p>This copper gnome is everything she never knew she wanted. *Takes a snap/Insta story shot/Instagram...* <span>(Bonus: Absolut Elyx and Water for People will provide access to one month of safe water to someone in need for every set sold.)</span></p> <p>Absolut Elyx Copper Gnome Gift Set (with recipe booklet), $100; <a href="https://www.elyxboutique.com/collections/drinking-vessels/products/copper-gnome-gift-set" target="_blank" data-tracking-id="recirc-text-link">elyxboutique.com</a></p>
A Drinking Vessel Perfect for Instagram

Absolut Elyx Copper Gnome Gift Set (with recipe booklet), $80

This copper gnome is everything she never knew she wanted. *Takes a snap/Insta story shot/Instagram...* (Bonus: Absolut Elyx and Water for People will provide access to one month of safe water to someone in need for every set sold.)

<p>No booze lover will *not* appreciate a good bottle of bubbly. Especially when it's covered with glitter. And especially when it provides 15 meals to a child in need. </p> <p>ONEHOPE Glitter Edition Brut Sparkling Wine, $59; <a href="https://www.onehopewine.com/shop/gold-glitter-edition-brut-sparkling-wine/" target="_blank" data-tracking-id="recirc-text-link">onehopewine.com</a></p>
Festive Booze for a Good Cause

ONEHOPE Glitter Edition Brut Sparkling Wine, $59

No booze lover will *not* appreciate a good bottle of bubbly. Especially when it's covered with glitter. And especially when it provides 15 meals to a child in need.

<p>BFF status/Best Sister/Favorite Person for all time? Achieved. </p> <p>Target Threshold Bar Cart, $130; <a href="http://www.target.com/p/metal-wood-and-leather-bar-cart-gold-threshold/-/A-50746401" target="_blank" data-tracking-id="recirc-text-link">target.com</a></p>
Something to Put It All On

Target Threshold Bar Cart, $108

BFF status/Best Sister/Favorite Person for all time? Achieved.

<p>If she insists on you tailgating every Saturday, you might as well give her something she'll appreciate. </p> <p>College-Town Map Rocks Glass, $14; <a href="https://theuncommongreen.com/collections/maps-barware" target="_blank" data-tracking-id="recirc-text-link">theuncommongreen.com</a></p>
A Throwback to Her College Days

College-Town Map Rocks Glass, $14

If she insists on you tailgating every Saturday, you might as well give her something she'll appreciate.

<p>Make sure she's set no matter where she is—even if it's 36,000 feet up. </p> <p>Cocktail Kit, $24; <a href="https://wandpdesign.com/collections/carryoncocktailkit" target="_blank" data-tracking-id="recirc-text-link">wandpdesign.com</a></p>
A Nod to Her Jet-Setting (Wannabe?) Lifestyle

Cocktail Kit, $24

Make sure she's set no matter where she is—even if it's 36,000 feet up.

