13 Holiday Gifts for the Booze-Loving Gal

🍷🍸🍹🍺
If her favorite question is: "Should we open a bottle of wine?", if she can list her three favorite liquors in order of preference, and if she can always recommend the best cocktail bar in a five-mile radius, she needs one of the gifts on this list.
Geode Coaster, $14
Upgrade her coffee table (and keep it safe from pesky wine rings while you're at it).
MAKO Flask, $14
It fits in the palm of her hand. You know, in case of an emergency.
Gold corkscrew, $14
For every queen on your list.
Set of 2 Ban.do Glitter Tumblers, $28
Because it's socially unacceptable to just drink glitter, unfortunately.
Rosé Limited Edition Print from Minted, Starting at $93
Literally the only French she needs to know.
Crate & Barrel Marble Wine Cooler, $25
Chilled chardonnay the chiiiiiiic way.
Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge, $18
For the perfect, slow-melting piece of ice to go with her whiskey (or tequila...or vodka...)
Death & Co: Modern Classic Cocktails, $24
From its award-winning namesake cocktail bar, Death & Co: Modern Classic Cocktails features 500 cocktail recipes, plus tips, tricks, tools, and must-know facts about booze.
Absolut Elyx Copper Gnome Gift Set (with recipe booklet), $80
This copper gnome is everything she never knew she wanted. *Takes a snap/Insta story shot/Instagram...* (Bonus: Absolut Elyx and Water for People will provide access to one month of safe water to someone in need for every set sold.)
ONEHOPE Glitter Edition Brut Sparkling Wine, $59
No booze lover will *not* appreciate a good bottle of bubbly. Especially when it's covered with glitter. And especially when it provides 15 meals to a child in need.
Target Threshold Bar Cart, $108
BFF status/Best Sister/Favorite Person for all time? Achieved.
College-Town Map Rocks Glass, $14
If she insists on you tailgating every Saturday, you might as well give her something she'll appreciate.
Cocktail Kit, $24
Make sure she's set no matter where she is—even if it's 36,000 feet up.