Here's Everyone Who Was Nominated for the 2017 Emmy Awards

The 2017 Emmy nominations are officially here, and it's a pretty impressive group. Actors Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore announced the contenders on July 13, all of whom will be going head-to-head during the awards show on September 17. Which, FYI, is being hosted by Stephen Colbert, so expect lots of LOLs. Here's who made the cut.

Best Drama Series

House of Cards

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This Is Us

Westworld

Stranger Things

Best Comedy Series

Veep

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Best Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Feud

The Night Of

Fargo

Genius

Best Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Real Time with Bill Maher

Most Popular

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Allison Janney, Mom

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

William H. Macy, Shameless

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud

Susan Sarandon, Feud

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Regina King, American Crime

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Judy Davis, Feud

Jackie Hoffman, Feud

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Alfred Molina, Feud

Stanley Tucci, Feud

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Michael K. Williams, The Night Of

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowde, The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

John Lithgow, The Crown

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Vanessa Beyer, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Judith Light, Transparent

Katheryn Hahn, Transparent

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

Best TV Movie

The Wizard of Lies

Black Mirror

Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Voice

Top Chef

The Amazing Race

Project Runway

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul's Drag Race

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

BD Wong, Mr. Robot

Denis O'Hare, This Is Us

Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us

Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan

Beau Bridges, Masters of Sex

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd, The Leftovers

Carrie Preston, The Good Fight

Gillian Anderson, American Gods

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Alison Wright, The Americans

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matthew Rhys, Girls

Riz Ahmed, Girls

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Aziz Ansari, Saturday Night Live

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live

Hugh Laurie, Veep

Peter McNicol, Veep

Jon Hamm, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live

Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe

Laurie Metcalf, The Big Bang Theory

Maya Rudolph, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Christine Baranski, The Big Bang Theory

Laura Dern, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Angela Bassett, Master of None

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.