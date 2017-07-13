Here's Everyone Who Was Nominated for the 2017 Emmy Awards
Some snubs, and some surprises.
The 2017 Emmy nominations are officially here, and it's a pretty impressive group. Actors Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore announced the contenders on July 13, all of whom will be going head-to-head during the awards show on September 17. Which, FYI, is being hosted by Stephen Colbert, so expect lots of LOLs. Here's who made the cut.
Best Drama Series
House of Cards
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
This Is Us
Westworld
Stranger Things
Best Comedy Series
Veep
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Best Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Feud
The Night Of
Fargo
Genius
Best Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Real Time with Bill Maher
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Allison Janney, Mom
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
William H. Macy, Shameless
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud
Susan Sarandon, Feud
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Regina King, American Crime
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Judy Davis, Feud
Jackie Hoffman, Feud
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Alfred Molina, Feud
Stanley Tucci, Feud
Bill Camp, The Night Of
Michael K. Williams, The Night Of
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Ann Dowde, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
John Lithgow, The Crown
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Vanessa Beyer, Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Judith Light, Transparent
Katheryn Hahn, Transparent
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
Best TV Movie
The Wizard of Lies
Black Mirror
Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Voice
Top Chef
The Amazing Race
Project Runway
American Ninja Warrior
RuPaul's Drag Race
Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
BD Wong, Mr. Robot
Denis O'Hare, This Is Us
Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us
Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan
Beau Bridges, Masters of Sex
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd, The Leftovers
Carrie Preston, The Good Fight
Gillian Anderson, American Gods
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Alison Wright, The Americans
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Matthew Rhys, Girls
Riz Ahmed, Girls
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Aziz Ansari, Saturday Night Live
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live
Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live
Hugh Laurie, Veep
Peter McNicol, Veep
Jon Hamm, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live
Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe
Laurie Metcalf, The Big Bang Theory
Maya Rudolph, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Christine Baranski, The Big Bang Theory
Laura Dern, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Angela Bassett, Master of None
