Quench Your 'Outlander' Thirst with the Brand New Season 3 Trailer

Rejoice: the droughtlander is (almost) over. Starz just released the *official* trailer for Outlander's upcoming third season, and judging from the footage it looks absolutely incredible.

Season three picks up right after Claire travels through the magical stones and returns to her life in 1948 (in other words, we're doing some major time travel). We'll get to see the early days of her pregnancy, as well as her marriage to Frank. Meanwhile, Jamie is chilling in the 18th century after the battle of Culloden—so, how will they eventually reunite? You're going to have to watch obsessively to find out, but we have a feeling that won't be a problem. *winks*

Outlander returns to Starz on Sunday, September 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

