How 'To the Bone' Contributes to the Whitewashing of Eating Disorders

To the Bone opens with smug 20-year-old Ellen proclaiming her victory in a bet against a fellow patient at an eating disorder (ED) treatment center: She's yet again been expelled, just like she said she'd be. Upon arriving back at her oversized suburban home, she tells her Latina housekeeper to stop taking trips to Tijuana for cement lip injections, and later picks through the meal that's been prepared for her—counting every calorie with a precision that she jokes rivals the mathematical affinity of a person with Asperger Syndrome. When Ellen eventually goes back to another recovery center—the family's last hope—she makes the trek in a shimmery new Range Rover.

As a woman of color with a decade-plus history of anorexia, I know first-hand that when girls of color with eating disorders even have the ability to seek treatment, they don't typically have the luxury of refusing it. And as To the Bone receives praise for its authentic portrayal of eating disorders, the stories of women of color with EDs continue to be untold. Rather than perpetuating the narrative that eating disorders are only reserved for white women with money, it's time Netflix—or any company for that matter—release a film focusing on the ED experiences of girls of color.

As a morena Chicana growing up in the ultra-white Bay Area town of Belmont, I learned from the moment that I enrolled in kindergarten as a Spanish-speaking Brown girl that to be thin, and white, and rich was to be ideal. Although my parents immigrated from Mexico and women in our culture are often revered for curvy, hourglass figures—I was raised as an anomaly in a homogenous suburb, and instead sought to achieve the body types of then-It girl icons like Amy Winehouse and Nicole Richie.

One summer day before my freshman year of high school, I discovered the seedy delves of the internet dedicated to ana thinspo, a community of girls suffering from anorexia sharing inspiration and tips. While To the Bone mentions Ellen's Tumblr fame (achieved as a result of her skeletal drawings), it was Myspace that provided me with fodder to fill my mind with Eurocentric beauty ideals, and the desire to attain them. With each click and saved image, my sense of self became further distorted, and over the course of two years I dropped twenty pounds.

Like most girls suffering from eating disorders; family trauma, low self-esteem, and a need for control were major contributors to my demand for starvation. And by the time I reached high school, it was customary for kids to receive BMWs for their first cars and cosmetic surgeries for their graduations. Since I wasn't going to be white or rich anytime soon, I unconsciously figured that if I could achieve thinness, then I could get one step closer to attaining some sense of social status within my world.

Paired with reinforcement from my peers who gawked at my ability to remain a size zero and family members who rechristened me with my childhood nickname of Flaca (Skinny Girl), everything and everyone around me seemed to encourage my self-imposed malnourishment. But when I grew tired of chewing celery sticks throughout the day and eating cottage cheese for every meal to keep grumbles of my stomach at bay, I turned back to the internet. Unlike Ellen, when I finally hit bottom and decided I wanted to get better, I had to do it on my own.