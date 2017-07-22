Prince George Is All Smiles in His Official Birthday Portrait

Prince George really knows how to work the camera. He got the internet's attention this week after his pouts, frowns, and gasps were photographed on royal tour, but now he's all smiles for his official fourth birthday portrait. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released the image on Friday, ahead of the toddler's big day.

The photo was originally taken in June by photographer Chris Jackson at Kensington Palace, where George lives with his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and his two-year-old sister Princess Charlotte. (Her birthday was in May.)

"The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this lovely picture as they celebrate Prince George's fourth birthday, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received," Kensington Palace wrote on its official Instagram.

This is the latest in the young royal's streak of adorable birthday portraits, including this one, from when he turned three:

Prince George in 2016

And this one, from when he turned one:

One-year-old Prince George in 2014.

Happy birthday, Prince George!

