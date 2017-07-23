11 Clues About 'Stranger Things' Season 2 from the New Comic-Con Trailer

This weekend, the cast and creative team behind Netflix's juggernaut Stranger Things took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con to tease Season 2—emphasis on tease.

Moderator Patton Oswalt realized that literally any question about Season 2 was a potential spoiler, but there was no need to worry about that—Netflix trained the Stranger Things team to expertly avoid spoilers.

One part of the presentation did offer some clues about Season 2, though—the new trailer. Set to "Thriller" and full of fantastic '80s references like Dragon's Lair, the trailer is full of potentially-exciting tidbits to dissect.

Will is still having those weird flashes from his time in the Upside Down.

It looks like the show's monsters will be bigger than ever this season.

Mike stares longingly at an empty desk in class while Hopper tells us in voice over that "nothing is going to go back to the way that it was."

Looks like Will isn't returning to school and his normal life.

There's trouble in teen love paradise for Karen and Steve.

Will is being tested (/possibly studied).

So...could he be the next Eleven?