Prince William and Prince Harry Shared Private Family Photos of Princess Diana

It's almost twenty years since Princess Diana tragically passed away, and her family continues to pay tribute to her incredible life. Ahead of the release of a new TV documentary about Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry have released private family photos of their mother, which Kensington Palace has shared via Twitter.

The Duke and Prince Harry are pleased to share 3 photographs from the personal photo album of the late Diana, Princess of Wales. pic.twitter.com/mUhzQB08TV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 23, 2017

As the caption reads, "The Duke and Prince Harry are pleased to share 3 photographs from the personal photo album of the late Diana, Princess of Wales." It's a beautiful gesture by the royals, who are aware of just how beloved their mother was, and still is, by people all over the world.

According to Buzzfeed, Prince William spoke of the photo in which his mother is wearing a cerise sweater, and carrying him as a toddler. Talking to Prince Harry, he said, "Believe it or not, we're both in this picture, you're in the tummy."

The Duke on the 20th anniversary year: "It feels like a good time to remember all the good things about her." pic.twitter.com/Nu338JbBLY — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 23, 2017

During the documentary, the princes also reveal that they "regret" their final phone call with their mother, which they say was far too short. Prince William said, "And I think Harry and I were just in a desperate rush to say goodbye, you know, see you later and we're going to go off. If I'd known now obviously what was going to happen I wouldn't have been so blasé about it and everything else. But that phone call sticks in my mind quite, quite heavily."

Watch TRH share some of their favourite memories of their late mother.



Prince Harry: "She was one of the naughtiest parents!" pic.twitter.com/zKIcZbe4rf — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 23, 2017

As the anniversary of Princess Diana's death approaches, Kensington Palace are sure to release further tributes, photos, and anecdotes honoring Prince William and Prince Harry's mom. By sharing photos from their family collection, the brothers are helping the world to better understand Diana, who achieved so much throughout her life.

