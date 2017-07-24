What's New on Netflix in August
Fairy tales and wet hot teen comedies.
As we anxiously await the return of Stranger Things in October, Netflix is keeping us busy with enough new releases in TV and movies to hold us over. Among them are a trip down memory lane with Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray's fairy-tale romance in A Cinderella Story, the entire Matrix trilogy, The Addams Family *snap snap*, and a full-blown homage to the Beatles in I Am Sam.
TV die-hards can prepare to laugh along with a revival of one of the best teen comedies, Netflix's first season of Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. And speaking of teen classics, don't forget to hit play on 10 Things I Hate About You before it song-and-dances its way out of streaming lists on August 1.
What's New
August 1
A Cinderella Story
Bad Santa
Cloud Atlas
Crematorium: Season 1
Everyone's Hero
Funny Games (US)
Innerspace
Jackie Brown
Lord Of War
Maz Jobrani: Immigrant—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nola Circus
Opening Night
Practical Magic
Sleepy Hollow
Small Soldiers
Surviving Escobar - Alias JJ: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Addams Family
The Astronaut's Wife
The Bomb
The Hollywood Masters: Season 1
The Last Mimzy
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Number 23
The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1
The Truth About Alcohol
The Wedding Party
Tie The Knot
Who Gets the Dog?
Wild Wild West
August 2
JabWe Met
The Founder
August 3
Sing
The Invisible Guardian
August 4
Icarus—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 5
Holes
August 8
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13
August 9
Black Site Delta
August 10
Diary of an Exorcist - Zero
August 11
Atypical: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Naked—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
True And The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
White Gold—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 13
Arthur And The Invisibles
Hot Property
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes Of Apollo
August 14
The Outcasts
Urban Hymn
August 15
21
A New Economy
All These Sleepless Nights
Barbeque
Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Donald Cried
Murderous Affair: Season 1
My Ex-Ex
The Sweet Life
August 16
Gold
August 18
Dinotrux: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I Am Sam
Marvel's The Defenders: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What Happened To Monday—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 19
Hide And Seek
August 20
Camera Store
August 21
AWOL
Bad Rap
Beautiful Creatures
Gomorrah: Season 2
Unacknowledged
August 22
Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sadie's Last Days On Earth
August 23
Feel Rich
August 25
Disjointed: Part 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Death Note—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Once Upon A Time: Season 6
August 29
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face*
The Good Place: Season 1
August 31
Be Afraid
What's Leaving
August 1
10 Things I Hate About You
Justice League Unlimited: Season 1
Justice League Unlimited: Season 2
Justice League: Season 1
Justice League: Season 2
Babe
Babe Winkelman's Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4
Babe: Pig in The City
Beneath The Helmet
Black Widow
Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry
Electric Slide
Elizabethtown
From The Terrace
From Time To Time
Goodbye World
Horsemen
Hunter X
Hunter : Season 1
Hunter X Hunter : Season 2
Hunter X Hunter : Season 3
Hunter X Hunter : Season 4
Hunter X Hunter : Season 5
Josef Fritzl: Story Of A Monster
Malibu's Most Wanted
Prefontaine
Russell Brand: End the Drugs War
Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery
Teacher's Pet
The Delivery Man: Season 1
The Diabolical
The Heavy Water War: Season 1
The Hunt: Season 1
The Little Engine That Could
The Lizzie McGuire Movie
The Verdict
Young Justice: Season 1
Young Justice: Season 2
Young@Heart
Zack And Miri Make A Porno
August 4
Superbad
August 5
Pelican DreamsPersonal Gold: An Underdog Story
August 6
Human Capital
The Spoils Of Babylon: Season 1
August 9
The Five Venoms
August 10
Dope
August 11
Four Blood Moons
Jesus People: The Movie
Patch Town
Two Days, One Night
August 14
DronesFood Matters
August 15
American Dad!: Season 1
American Dad!: Season 2
American Dad!: Season 3
American Dad!: Season 4
To Kill a Mockingbird
Changing Seas: Season 3
Changing Seas: Season 4
Changing Seas: Season 5
Changing Seas: Season 6
Close Quarter Battle: Season 1
The New Frontier: Season 1
Top 10 Secrets And Mysteries: Season 1
August 23
The Summer Of Sangaile
August 24
Gun Woman
August 25
October Gale
Paratodos
The Kidnapping Of Michel Houellebecq
August 28
Revenge: Season 1
Revenge: Season 2
Revenge: Season 3
Revenge: Season 4
August 30
The League: Season 1
The League: Season 2
The League: Season 3
The League: Season 4
The League: Season 5
The League: Season 6
The League: Season 7
August 31
Space Warriors
