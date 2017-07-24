What's New on Netflix in August

As we anxiously await the return of Stranger Things in October, Netflix is keeping us busy with enough new releases in TV and movies to hold us over. Among them are a trip down memory lane with Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray's fairy-tale romance in A Cinderella Story, the entire Matrix trilogy, The Addams Family *snap snap*, and a full-blown homage to the Beatles in I Am Sam.

TV die-hards can prepare to laugh along with a revival of one of the best teen comedies, Netflix's first season of Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. And speaking of teen classics, don't forget to hit play on 10 Things I Hate About You before it song-and-dances its way out of streaming lists on August 1.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

What's New

August 1

A Cinderella Story

Bad Santa

Cloud Atlas

Crematorium: Season 1

Everyone's Hero

Funny Games (US)

Innerspace

Jackie Brown

Lord Of War

Maz Jobrani: Immigrant—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nola Circus

Opening Night

Practical Magic

Sleepy Hollow

Small Soldiers

Surviving Escobar - Alias JJ: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Addams Family

The Astronaut's Wife

The Bomb

The Hollywood Masters: Season 1

The Last Mimzy

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Number 23

The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1

The Truth About Alcohol

The Wedding Party

Tie The Knot

Who Gets the Dog?

Wild Wild West

August 2

JabWe Met

The Founder

August 3

Sing

The Invisible Guardian

August 4

Icarus—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 5

Holes

August 8

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13

August 9

Black Site Delta

August 10

Diary of an Exorcist - Zero

August 11

Atypical: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Naked—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

True And The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

White Gold—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 13

Arthur And The Invisibles

Hot Property

Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes Of Apollo

August 14

The Outcasts

Urban Hymn

August 15

21

A New Economy

All These Sleepless Nights

Barbeque

Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Donald Cried

Murderous Affair: Season 1

My Ex-Ex

The Sweet Life

August 16

Gold

August 18

Dinotrux: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I Am Sam

Marvel's The Defenders: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What Happened To Monday—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 19

Hide And Seek

August 20

Camera Store

August 21

AWOL

Bad Rap

Beautiful Creatures

Gomorrah: Season 2

Unacknowledged

August 22

Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sadie's Last Days On Earth

August 23

Feel Rich

August 25

Disjointed: Part 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Death Note—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Once Upon A Time: Season 6

August 29

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face*

The Good Place: Season 1

August 31

Be Afraid

What's Leaving

August 1

10 Things I Hate About You

Justice League Unlimited: Season 1

Justice League Unlimited: Season 2

Justice League: Season 1

Justice League: Season 2

Babe

Babe Winkelman's Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4

Babe: Pig in The City

Beneath The Helmet

Black Widow

Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry

Electric Slide

Elizabethtown

From The Terrace

From Time To Time

Goodbye World

Horsemen

Hunter X

Hunter : Season 1

Hunter X Hunter : Season 2

Hunter X Hunter : Season 3

Hunter X Hunter : Season 4

Hunter X Hunter : Season 5

Josef Fritzl: Story Of A Monster

Malibu's Most Wanted

Prefontaine

Russell Brand: End the Drugs War

Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery

Teacher's Pet

The Delivery Man: Season 1

The Diabolical

The Heavy Water War: Season 1

The Hunt: Season 1

The Little Engine That Could

The Lizzie McGuire Movie

The Verdict

Young Justice: Season 1

Young Justice: Season 2

Young@Heart

Zack And Miri Make A Porno

August 4

Superbad

August 5

Pelican DreamsPersonal Gold: An Underdog Story

August 6

Human Capital

The Spoils Of Babylon: Season 1

August 9

The Five Venoms

August 10

Dope

August 11

Four Blood Moons

Jesus People: The Movie

Patch Town

Two Days, One Night

August 14

DronesFood Matters

August 15

American Dad!: Season 1

American Dad!: Season 2

American Dad!: Season 3

American Dad!: Season 4

To Kill a Mockingbird

Changing Seas: Season 3

Changing Seas: Season 4

Changing Seas: Season 5

Changing Seas: Season 6

Close Quarter Battle: Season 1

The New Frontier: Season 1

Top 10 Secrets And Mysteries: Season 1

August 23

The Summer Of Sangaile

August 24

Gun Woman

August 25

October Gale

Paratodos

The Kidnapping Of Michel Houellebecq

August 28

Revenge: Season 1

Revenge: Season 2

Revenge: Season 3

Revenge: Season 4

August 30

The League: Season 1

The League: Season 2

The League: Season 3

The League: Season 4

The League: Season 5

The League: Season 6

The League: Season 7

August 31

Space Warriors

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.