The 'Sweet Valley High' Movie Just Hired 'Legally Blonde's Screenwriter
A match made in heaven.
Sweet Valley High is set for the big screen as the movie adaptation has landed a new pair of writers. Deadline reports that Paramount Pictures has signed up Kirsten 'Kiwi' Smith and Harper Dill to co-write an adaptation of Francine Pascal's Sweet Valley High book series, which was turned into a TV show in the 1990s.
Smith is best known for Legally Blonde and 10 Things I Hate About You, while Dill is currently writing for Fox's sitcom The Mick. It will mark their first collaboration, and we think it's a promising duo to do justice to Sweet Valley High.
If you never saw the TV series or read any of the more than 600(!) books, Sweet Valley High follows two beautiful twins, Jessica and Elizabeth Wakefield, who move to the fictional town in California.
Last year, Brittany and Cynthia Daniels – who played the twins on the TV show – turned 40 and barely looked any different to when they were on the show from 1994 to 1997.
Here's hoping that the movie adaptation finds room for a cameo from the twins, as well as one of the best TV theme tunes of all time.
