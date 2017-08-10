Fans Think the Zombie of Catelyn Stark Made an Appearance in Sunday's 'Game of Thrones'

It's like, you're going through your post-Game of Thrones week minding your own business and casually reading fan theories, when all of a sudden the internet pulls a "hey there, Catelyn Stark is a zombie and she was in Sunday's episode." 😱

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But let's back up. Remember the scene from Episode 7 when Arya tells Brienne of Tarth "you swore to serve both my mother's daughters?" Well Reddit noticed that right when she said that, a woman with a green dress and long red hair walked in the background. You can watch the moment in the video above, but there's also a handy GIF:

GIF Giphy

Most Popular

Fans of George R.R. Martin's book series will remember that Catelyn Stark came back as a zombie, a plot twist that the show seemed to move away from. So this could either be a brief homage, an indication of zombie-like things to come, or literally nothing. Either way, we will no longer be sleeping well at night.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.