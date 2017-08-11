Turns Out Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow Have Been Sharing the Exact Same Dialogue This *Entire Time*

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow have finally come face to face on Game of Thrones, and now they're spending their time getting to know one another and wallowing in sexual tension + mutual thirst. But while the two seem to be butting heads slightly, turns out they're basically the exact same person.

A genius on Reddit put together a series of side-by-side images that prove Jon and Dany have been sharing the same dialogue for quite some time, and are clearly mirrors of one another.

Reddit

Game of Thrones has always been pretty good at foreshadowing (and the pair's union is somewhat inevitable given the fact that George R.R. Martin's book series is literally called A Song of Ice and Fire), but this takes things to a whole new level.

Watch the trailer for Sunday's episode below:

