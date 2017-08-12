Bill Hader's Impression of Anthony Scaramucci Is Perfection

You thought you got rid of the Mooch? Of all the missed opportunities during Saturday Night Live's summer break, never getting a shot at the endlessly mockable Anthony Scaramucci during his 10 days in the White House was certainly the biggest. Like everyone else in the Trump administration, he pretty much wrote the jokes on his own, but this sleazy finance bro took it one step further and actually called a reporter to claim Steve Bannon tries to suck his own, well, you know. Imagine the dismay of the SNL writer's room not getting a chance at this comedy gold.

Thankfully, since we live in a political hellscape of stupidity and reality TV characters, SNL took the rare opportunity to bring back Weekend Update as a half-hour summer primetime show. And they had a lot to catch up on, stacking most of its 30 minutes with weeks old stories. This included the Mooch (Bill Hader), who called Michael Che and Colin Jost to explain his sucking comments. There's not much to explain, though. He said it! And he has no regrets! "All I did was sell my company, miss the birth of my child, and ruin my entire reputation, all to be king of Idiot Mountain for 11 days," Hader's Mooch says. That's a pretty impressive failure.

He might have been abrasive, bad at his job, and disgusting, but we do miss the Mooch. And no one knows that better than the Mooch. "Everybody loves the Mooch. I'm like human cocaine," Hader's Mooch says. "You got a little bump of me, I made you feel excited, but I was out of your system too quick, and now that I'm gone you're all depressed and edgy and you're trying to figure out how to score some more Scaramooch!"

Which is kind of the perfect analogy for how Saturday Night Live feels about the Trump Administration as a whole. The entire reason Weekend Update Summer Edition exists is because we're addicted to the endless comedy content supplied by the White House and its merry band of imbeciles. So last night, in a recap of the summer, SNL brought back Mikey Day and Alex Moffat as Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, played pretty accurately as incompetent manchildren. It was funny at times, but certainly nothing new or unexpected. This was just a series of jokes made months ago (and often better) on Twitter or any late night comedy show.

Weekend Update Summer Edition is what it is—nothing more than a short segment padded into a full 30 minutes. It won't have the bite of a regular Saturday Night Live, and it's not quick enough to be a Stephen Colbert or Seth Meyers. But at least it's not trying to pretend it's anything that its not.

