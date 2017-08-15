A Season Five 'Game of Thrones' Prophecy Has Us *Extremely* Worried About Cersei's Pregnancy

Cersei revealed her pregnancy during Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones, which yay—if you're into her incestuous relationship with Jaime, that is. But Cersei's happy news might be fleeting thanks to a childhood prophecy revealed in Season 5.

You might remember that a flashback showed Cersei getting her future told in a series of three predictions, which seem highly accurate:

1. "You'll never wed the prince, you'll wed the king."

2. "You'll be queen for a time. Then comes another: younger, more beautiful, to cast you down and take all you hold dear."

3. "The king will have 20 children, and you will have three. Gold will be their crowns. Gold, their shrouds."

The thing is, Cersei has already had three children: Joffrey, Myrcella, and Tommen. The fourth child didn't make the prophecy cut, which seems to imply that her pregnancy is uncertain. Then again, not all prophecies come true.

"You want to play with the notion of prophecies coming true but in an unexpected way. You want to be unpredictable about it," author George R.R. Martin told EW back in 2015. "Maggy the Frog tells Cersei a prophecy, but could Cersei make it happen through her efforts to avoid it?"

Guess we'll have to keep watching Game of Thrones to find out. (Not a problem.)

