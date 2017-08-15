Breaking News!

Charlottesville: A Reminder of Who We Really Are
The Loaded Meaning of Sansa's Style Evolution
Your Official Guide to the Royal Family's Tiaras
The 10 Best Drugstore Lipsticks for Fall
Emma Stone: "I Want to Learn to Fight Better"

A Season Five 'Game of Thrones' Prophecy Has Us *Extremely* Worried About Cersei's Pregnancy

She's only meant to have three kids.

Most Popular
HBO

Cersei revealed her pregnancy during Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones, which yay—if you're into her incestuous relationship with Jaime, that is. But Cersei's happy news might be fleeting thanks to a childhood prophecy revealed in Season 5.

You might remember that a flashback showed Cersei getting her future told in a series of three predictions, which seem highly accurate:

1. "You'll never wed the prince, you'll wed the king."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

2. "You'll be queen for a time. Then comes another: younger, more beautiful, to cast you down and take all you hold dear."

3. "The king will have 20 children, and you will have three. Gold will be their crowns. Gold, their shrouds."

The thing is, Cersei has already had three children: Joffrey, Myrcella, and Tommen. The fourth child didn't make the prophecy cut, which seems to imply that her pregnancy is uncertain. Then again, not all prophecies come true.

"You want to play with the notion of prophecies coming true but in an unexpected way. You want to be unpredictable about it," author George R.R. Martin told EW back in 2015. "Maggy the Frog tells Cersei a prophecy, but could Cersei make it happen through her efforts to avoid it?"

Guess we'll have to keep watching Game of Thrones to find out. (Not a problem.)

Related Stories
Game of Thrones season 7: Night's King
Fan Theory Suggests Bran Might Be the Night King
Is Ned Stark Really Alive in Game of Thrones?

[H/T Huffington Post]

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

More from Marie Claire:
More From
Culture
GIF
Culture
Share
Ikea Just Released Instructions on How to Make Your Own Jon Snow Cape
Game of Thrones season 7: Night's King
Culture
Share
This 'Game of Thrones' Fan Theory Suggests Bran Might Actually Be the Night King
Culture
Share
An Intriguing 'Game of Thrones' Theory Suggests Ned Stark Is Actually Alive
Culture
Share
Twitter Is Furious Sam Interrupted Gilly's Big 'Game of Thrones' Revelation
J. K. Rowling's New TV show
Culture
Share
The First Sneak Peek at J.K. Rowling's New TV Show Is Here
Leonardo DiCaprio will play Leonardo da Vinci
Culture
Share
Leonardo DiCaprio Will Play Leonardo da Vinci in a New Biopic
More sequels after Pitch Perfect 3?
Culture
Share
'Pitch Perfect 3' Won't Be the End of the Barden Bellas, According to Anna Kendrick
Culture
Share
Bill Hader's Impression of Anthony Scaramucci Is Perfection
Culture
Share
'Game of Thrones' Fans Think They've Guessed Who's Playing Rhaegar Targaryen
GIF
Culture
Share
Turns Out Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow Have Been Sharing the Exact Same Dialogue This *Entire Time*
More From Culture