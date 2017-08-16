Don't Panic, but HBO Spain Aired 'Game of Thrones' Episode 6 Ahead of Schedule

You know how Game of Thrones airs on Sunday nights? Yeah, well apparently HBO Spain is deeply confused about that fact, and went ahead and aired the episode early. Because lord knows HBO doesn't have enough problems this season—might as well add on another!

The internet is already crawling with spoilers, spoiler-y GIFs, and the actual episode itself, but more amusingly, its crawling with people desperate to protect themselves from all of the above.

HBO Spain have leaked the new episode of #GameofThrones

6 de GOT

And this is Me, trying to fight all those spoilers... pic.twitter.com/5WrkhF8OJa — Daniela📍 (@ddivalr) August 16, 2017

When you go looking for #GameOfThrones spoilers and immediately regret it 😩 pic.twitter.com/ouvjWmBHjp — Pepper⚡️Ashley (@pepperashleyy) August 16, 2017

When it's only Wednesday night but the internet is already full of #GameofThrones spoilers. pic.twitter.com/QM7NxtEUcs — aentee🌛 (@readatmidnight) August 16, 2017

To protect yourself from spoilers, avoid the #GameOfThrones hashtag at all costs on Instagram and Twitter, and definitely avoid the Reddit thread Freefolk, where an abundance of material can currently be found.

