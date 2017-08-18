12 of the Best Movies You Can Stream on Amazon Prime Video

Next time you realize you've spent a solid half hour scrolling glazed-eyed through Netflix while trying to figure out what the hell you want to watch, consider branching out. Netflix and Chill is not your only option—especially when it comes to movies—and there's a whole wealth of classics and recent award winners available on competing streaming sites.

Here are twelve great movies available to stream right now on Amazon Prime Video.

'Manchester by the Sea'

An emotionally raw character drama tinged with dry black humor, Kenneth Lonergan's double Oscar-winner will devastate you in the best way possible. Casey Affleck stars as a man paralyzed by an unspeakable trauma, who has to step up and take care of his teenage nephew after the sudden death of his brother.

'Almost Famous'

A genuine modern classic, just hiding in plain sight on Prime Video. Based on writer-director Cameron Crowe's own experience of touring with rock bands in the 1970s, this coming-of-age dramedy follows a 15-year-old misfit (Patrick Fugit) who lands a dream assignment from Rolling Stone to cover a rock band on the road.

'Moonlight'

If you've somehow still yet to see this year's achingly beautiful Best Picture Oscar winner, amend that nonsense ASAP. Barry Jenkins' drama follows a shy young boy named Chiron—played by three actors across three generations—through his childhood, adolescence and young adulthood in a tough Miami neighborhood.

'Winter's Bone'