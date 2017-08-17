Breaking News!

What Will the 'Game of Thrones' Spin-Off Be About?
6 Tips on Finding the Best Stuff at Thrift Stores
This Japanese Skincare Product is Actual Magic
The Story of Marilyn Monroe's Stomach Scar
105 Celebrities Looking Chic at the Airport

Watch Jimmy Kimmel Read Mean Tweets from Trump Supporters

"You sound like a whining baby. Does baby Jimmy want his bottle?"

Most Popular

In the wake of President Trump's off-the-rails press conference Tuesday afternoon, in which he walked back his already half-hearted condemnation of the white supremacists who marched on Charlottesville, Jimmy Kimmel had a message for Trump's voters. "You know, deep down inside, you made a mistake," he said in his monologue on Tuesday night—and predictably, those still in denial had a few messages for Kimmel in return.

Related Stories
donald trump press conference
How the White House Responded to Trump's Remarks
Obama's Anti-Racism Tweet is the Most-Liked Ever
Donald Trump Retweets Insensitive Cartoon
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"I think it might have worked, I really think I made a breakthrough," Kimmel said last night, "and I base that on the thoughtful responses I got on Facebook and Twitter." He then went on to read a few of those "thoughtful" responses, in what became an unofficial rendition of his regular Mean Tweets segment.

"Why don't you go somewhere else like a different country if you don't like our president and stop you're [sic] crying on TV, snowflake," read the first of many responses from the MAGA crowd. Watch the video above to enjoy the full spectrum of the trolls' responses, their unintentionally hilarious typos, and Kimmel's deadpan responses.

The only downside here is that Trump himself, the ultimate mean tweeter, did not weigh in directly. Give it time.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

More from Marie Claire:
More From Culture