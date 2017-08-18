Emilia Clarke Just Dropped a Hint About Who Daenerys Ends Up with, and It Isn't Jon Snow

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow spent the last few episodes of Game of Thrones doing what most aunts and nephews do: staring at each other longingly and embracing the art of sexual tension. (Just kidding, that's just an aunts and nephews on GOT thing.)

It's been long assumed that the pair would get together on HBO's hit series, but Emilia Clarke somewhat shot that theory down—or at least muddled it—during a post-show interview shared on HBO's YouTube channel.

In the video, Clarke chats about Dany's relationship with Ser Jorah (who made his triumphant return to her side last week), and straight-up called him The One. "The thing about Ser Jorah is that he has been the one from the very beginning," Dany said of their reunion. "I think he has an ability to see right through her."

Wait, literally, what? Obviously, it's a well-established fact that no man has ever been thirstier for another person that Jorah is for Dany, but they never seemed end-game. And what's more, Clarke implied that Jon and Dany aren't actually all that into each other, because while she did describe his interest in her dragons as an "attractive quality," she also joked "Busted! Me and Jon Snow just chillin' on a cliff by ourselves. Don't read into it."

Everything we thought we knew is a lie, the end.

