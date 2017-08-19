This New 'Riverdale' Season 2 Promo Is Dark and Full of Mystery

Riverdale fans have been on the edge of their seats ever since the Season 1 finale, which left Fred bleeding in the arms of Archie after a masked gunman opened fire inside Pop's. You've already had a few weeks to analyze every last detail from Season 2's official first trailer, which premiered at this year's Comic-Con in July, so what's another 30 seconds?

This week, The CW released a new TV promo, titled "Desperate Times." It begins with Sheriff Keller announcing that he has "tragic news" to share. Is it about Fred? Where is Fred? Why won't anyone say anything about Fred's condition?

Are you ready? New episodes of #Riverdale premiere Wednesday, October 11 at 8/7c only on The CW. pic.twitter.com/uHi2zhfNsK — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) August 17, 2017

Archie, meanwhile, looks as confused and sad as ever, which could mean a turning point for his character. At some point, Arch decides to ditch his bat for a gun outside of Pop's. Twitter can't handle it:

who tf let archie hold a gun, he probably doesn't know how it works — julia (@lilidetailz) August 17, 2017

That moment when you see Archie-freaking-Andrews pull out a gun in the new #RiverdaleSeason2 promo pic.twitter.com/QUxxFNb8AS — GameOverJack ⚡ (@gameoverjack) August 17, 2017

Archie WITH A FUCKING GUN I AM LIVING — Butter Outside (@alphavixens) August 17, 2017