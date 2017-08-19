This New 'Riverdale' Season 2 Promo Is Dark and Full of Mystery
And Twitter can't handle it.
Riverdale fans have been on the edge of their seats ever since the Season 1 finale, which left Fred bleeding in the arms of Archie after a masked gunman opened fire inside Pop's. You've already had a few weeks to analyze every last detail from Season 2's official first trailer, which premiered at this year's Comic-Con in July, so what's another 30 seconds?
This week, The CW released a new TV promo, titled "Desperate Times." It begins with Sheriff Keller announcing that he has "tragic news" to share. Is it about Fred? Where is Fred? Why won't anyone say anything about Fred's condition?
Archie, meanwhile, looks as confused and sad as ever, which could mean a turning point for his character. At some point, Arch decides to ditch his bat for a gun outside of Pop's. Twitter can't handle it:
Other highlights of this precious 30-second promo include a big courtroom scene, FP having a meeting in jail, Betty confronting mama Coops in a waitress uniform (does this mean Betty works at Pop's now?), Veronica engaging in some sort of hot shower scene with someone who looks a lot like Archie, a masked man (possibly the same man who shot Fred) pointing a gun at what appears to be a very formal event (this event?), and a Fred voiceover telling Archie he "can't let this fear run your life." Still on the edge of your seat? Good. Here's even more exciting Riverdale news to obsess over.
On Thursday, the official Archie Comics Twitter shared this very suggestive and creepy promo photo. How long did it take you to spot the three-letter word? Be honest.
Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also tweeted this photo of Jughead in a tank (and that beanie) hanging out in front of his dad's trailer.
And then there's this drawing RAS shared of a child's drawing of Cheryl, Jason, and someone called the "Sugarman" standing in front of the Blossom mansion (R.I.P., you beautiful mansion). Things are still pretty vague at this point, but initial fan theories place this drawing at the center of a possible Halloween episode. Or it's a new clue about those drugs from Season 1.
Riverdale Season 2 premieres Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. on The CW.
