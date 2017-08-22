There's Even More Compelling Proof That Bran Is the Night King on 'Game of Thrones'

Last week, a Game of Thrones theory about Bran Stark moonlighting as The Night King in his free-time went viral. This week, the Reddit gods have delivered even more proof that they are 100 percent (kinda-sorta-maybe) the same person. But first, here's the TL;DR version of the theory:

Bran traveled back in time and "warged" into the Night King, in order to stop the Children of the Forest from creating White Walkers. This backfired, Bran got trapped in the body, and has been living that Night King life ever since. (Again, full very compelling theory right over this way.)

But if you still need convincing, the Game of Thrones costume designers came through by subtly designing Bran's outfit to be almost *identical* to that of the Night King in cut and style, as the below GIF geniusly points out.

Bran and the Night King's outfits pic.twitter.com/Sikv9Jp4xe — Westeros Watch (@WesterosWatch) August 21, 2017

THEY ARE THE SAME PERSON. CASE CLOSED. And in the words of Reddit user YoshiSparkle:

